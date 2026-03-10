Close
News

N-Word Lover Quentin Tarantino Jabs Back At Rosanna Arquette

N-Word Advocate Quentin Tarantino Jabs Back At Rosanna Arquette

Quentin Tarantino fired back at Rosanna Arquette, who questioned the director and his "hall pass" in using the n-word slur in films.

Published on March 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Quentin Tarantino seemingly defended his freedom of speech rights by jabbing back at Rosanna Arquette, who critiqued the director’s n-word use in films. Instead of opening a dialogue, Quentin Tarantino took umbrage with Arquette questioning his obsession with the term.

Via Deadline, Quentin Tarantino, 62, gave a statement in response to Rosanna Arquette, who recently sat down with The Times UK to discuss her career and new role in the film, The Moment. In that discussion with The Times UK, Arquette, who starred in Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, framed Tarantino’s use of the n-word in his films as “racist and creepy.”

From Deadline:

Dear Rosanna,

I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?

Do you feel this way now?

Very possibly.

But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor.

There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues.

But it would appear the objective was accomplished.

Congratulations

Q

As seen in the statement, Quentin Tarantino isn’t addressing the hulking, not hard to miss elephant in the room that is the use of the n-word. Instead, he appears to stand tall in his choice to use a word that, especially as he used it in films at certain junctures, is a slur. All while claiming himself to be an artist who is simply telling a story.

Rosanna Arquette has yet to respond.

Photo: Getty

N-Word Advocate Quentin Tarantino Jabs Back At Rosanna Arquette was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals

    The New Yorker's Questionable Wunmi Mosaku Illustration And How Mainstream Continues To Fail 'Sinners'

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    A$AP Rocky Presents AWGE FW26 COLLECTION

    Ivanna Lisette Ortiz: Here's What We Know About The ‘Bible Influencer’ Arrested For The Rihanna Beverly Hills Home Shooting

    Bossip
    Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans - NFL 2025

    Colts Sign Arden Key As They Revamp Pass Rush

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    The Buzz

    DOJ Released The Epstein Files. But Not All Of Them

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close