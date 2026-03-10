Close
News

Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug's Former Attorney, Brian Steel

Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug's Former Attorney, Brian Steel

Lil Durk is reportedly looking to shake up his defense team by bringing in high-profile attorney Brian Steel.

Published on March 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Durk is reportedly looking to shake up his defense team by bringing in high-profile attorney Brian Steel.

Steel became a well-known name in the Hip-Hop circle following his work on the case involving Young Thug, which ultimately helped the Atlanta rapper secure his release from jail.

The attorney’s reputation has even reached the music itself. Drake titled a song “Brian Steel” on his album For All The Dogs, opening the track with the line, “Shout out Brian Steel, I’m too geeked for the guys.”

Durk recently filed a motion requesting to substitute his current attorney, Jonathan M. Brayman, with Steel. A judge has not yet decided whether the request will be approved.

As part of building a stronger defense team, Durk is also reportedly looking to pair Steel with attorney Drew Finding, another highly respected lawyer in the Hip-Hop space. Finding has represented several major artists, including NBA YoungBoy, YFN Lucci, Gucci Mane, and Cardi B.

The Chicago rapper is currently facing a possible life sentence in a murder-for-hire case if convicted. Prosecutors allege Durk hired someone to target Quando Rondo in retaliation for the death of King Von.

Authorities say the 2022 shooting intended for Rondo instead resulted in the death of his cousin, Lul Pab. With the stakes high, Durk appears to be assembling one of the strongest legal teams possible as the case unfolds.

Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug's Former Attorney, Brian Steel was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals

    The New Yorker's Questionable Wunmi Mosaku Illustration And How Mainstream Continues To Fail 'Sinners'

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    A$AP Rocky Presents AWGE FW26 COLLECTION

    Ivanna Lisette Ortiz: Here's What We Know About The ‘Bible Influencer’ Arrested For The Rihanna Beverly Hills Home Shooting

    Bossip
    Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans - NFL 2025

    Colts Sign Arden Key As They Revamp Pass Rush

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    The Buzz

    DOJ Released The Epstein Files. But Not All Of Them

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close