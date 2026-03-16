Close
News

Maino Fires At Joe Budden, Akademiks & More On “The Algorithm”

Maino Fires At Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks & More On “The Algorithm”

VladTV, Adam22, Gillie, Wallo and several others also catch strays.

Published on March 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

50 Cent
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Maino is no longer keeping his frustration tucked between podcast clips and Instagram captions. The Brooklyn rapper has now turned up the volume, taking direct aim at Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks and several other media personalities on a new diss record titled “The Algorithm.”

As per HotNewHipHop, Maino uses the track to unload a wide range of voices in the Hip-Hop media space. Right out the gate, he makes it clear he’s drawing a line between how he came up and how a lot of today’s online personalities move, rapping that he was “outside” and not “beefing on computers.” From there, he starts calling names. Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, Wack 100, Adam22, VladTV, and even Million Dollaz Worth of Game are all mentioned on the record.

Related Stories

The overall theme is pretty clear: Maino seems fed up with what he views as the content-ification of conflict. On “The Algorithm,” he paints a picture of an ecosystem where clicks, reactions and messy commentary have started to outweigh authenticity, accountability and lived experience. In other words, if you’ve built a platform off talking spicy from behind a microphone, Maino has some smoke for you, too.

The track also continues his running tension with 50 Cent, who has been going back and forth with Maino and his circle for months. According to the report, Maino takes more shots at Fif on this record as well, keeping that New York cold war alive. The title itself appears to be a reference to his next project, but right now the song feels more like a warning shot than an album teaser.

This latest record comes on the heels of Maino’s earlier diss track “Bleed Like Us,” which also targeted 50. Their back-and-forth reportedly escalated after an episode of Let’s Rap About It, where Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous and Dave East criticized 50’s Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Since then, the trolling has gone from social media to music, with 50 dropping his own responses and even using AI visuals to clown the crew.

At this point, Maino’s issue seems bigger than one artist. “The Algorithm” sounds like a direct challenge to the entire machine — the rappers, podcasters, internet personalities and media players all feeding off controversy while the culture tries to sort out what’s real and what’s just engagement bait.

You can listen to “The Algorithm” below.

Maino Fires At Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks & More On “The Algorithm” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

    Zendaya Says 'Many People' Were Fooled By AI Wedding Pics With Tom Holland, Shares 'Real Footage' From Their Super Secret Nuptials

    Bossip

    Ryan Coogler's Braids & More Unforgettable Hair Moments At The Oscars

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    Multiple Maryland School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Amid Weather Concerns

    Magic 95.9
    NFL: OCT 19 Colts at Chargers

    Colts Bullish On Big Third Year For Laiatu Latu

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close