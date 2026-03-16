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Kyrsten Sinema Admits To Affair, Ex-Wife Of Man Seeks $75K

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Cops To Affair, Ex-Wife Of Man Seeks $75K

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinem, a former Democrat who become independent, is being sued by the ex-wife of a bodyguard she had an affair with.

Published on March 16, 2026
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Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Kyrsten Sinema is embroiled in a legal battle with the ex-wife of her former bodyguard, and the former senator is looking to get the matter dismissed. According to a new report, Kyrsten Sinema admitted to an affair with the bodyguard, and her side argues that the lawsuit shouldn’t go forward due to where it took place.

As reported by the Associated Press, Kyrsten Sinema, who represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate, admitted to an affair with Matthew Ammel. The lawsuit, filed in North Carolina, was brought by Ammel’s ex-wife, Heather, citing that the affair ended their union.

According to court documents, Simena and Ammel began their affair in 2024 while she was still in office and became “physically intimate” with their connection taking place in multiple states. Simena said that because none of the trysts with her bodyguard took place in North Carolina, the complaint shouldn’t stand.

North Carolina is one of a few states that allows plaintiffs to sue for “alienation of affection” if it can be proven that the affair was the reason for one’s marriage to end. A recent case took place in North Carolina, where a popular influencer was ordered to pay $1.75 million to the ex-wife of the woman’s husband, who also managed the social media star.

Kyrsten Sinema, who was initially a Democrat and switched to become an independent, did not seek reelection at the end of her term. She currently works for a lobbying firm in Washington.

The plaintiff is seeking $75,000 in damages.

Photo: Getty

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Cops To Affair, Ex-Wife Of Man Seeks $75K was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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