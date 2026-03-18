Chance The Rapper Hit With Claims He Dodged Contracts, Former Manager Testifies

Chance The Rapper is now dealing with more than just music headlines. The Chicago artist is back in court as his former manager continues to air out their business dealings in a legal battle that’s starting to get messy.

As per XXL Magazine, Chance’s ex-manager took the stand and made several claims about how the rapper handled contracts during their working relationship. According to testimony, Chance allegedly avoided locking in formal agreements at key moments, a move the former manager says ultimately led to confusion, disputes and missed opportunities.

The case stems from a long-running lawsuit tied to their professional split, with the former manager Pat Corcoran AKA Pat the Manager seeking millions in damages. At the center of it all is the claim that Chance’s rise — especially during the Coloring Book era — created significant revenue opportunities that were never properly formalized through contracts. The manager argues that despite helping guide that success, he was ultimately cut out of the financial upside.

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During testimony, the courtroom reportedly heard details about how deals were discussed but not always finalized on paper; specifically an early opportunity to invest in the music distribution company United Masters. That lack of structure is now being framed as a key issue in the dispute, with the former manager suggesting that handshake agreements and verbal understandings were not enough to protect his role as the business grew. “I sacrificed everything” to be a part of Chance’s “amazing” career, Corcoran testified. “I just want… the money I’m fairly owed and what we agreed to” he said according to Music Business Worldwide.

For his part, Chance The Rapper has pushed back on the claims and continues to fight the lawsuit. While he has largely kept things low-key publicly, the case is peeling back layers of how his early career was managed behind the scenes — and how quickly things can go left when business isn’t buttoned up properly. This situation also highlights a familiar theme in Hip-Hop: the tension between creative trust and business structure. What starts as a tight-knit team can quickly turn into a legal battle once real money and ownership are involved.

Pat Corcoran’s claims date back to a lawsuit he filed in 2020, where he alleged that he and Chance The Rapper had a longstanding handshake agreement dating to around 2013. Under that arrangement, Corcoran says he was entitled to 15% of Chance’s net profits across all revenue streams, including music, touring and brand deals, along with a “sunset clause” that would continue payments even after their split.

Corcoran ultimately sued for millions in unpaid commissions after being fired in 2020, arguing that Chance failed to honor the terms of that agreement following their professional breakup. As the case continues to play out, more details are expected to surface, giving fans a rare look at the business side of Chance’s rise — not just the music that made him a household name.