Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Rapper SleazyWorld Go is facing the consequences of his past after a federal case finally reached its verdict.

The Michigan artist has had legal troubles dating back to 2016, when he was convicted on a robbery charge. Fast forward to 2022, authorities launched an investigation after he allegedly posted more than 30 images online flexing firearms.

Law enforcement later recovered multiple weapons in his possession that same year, leading to charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents from the 2022 case, investigators cited a pattern of alleged criminal activity tied to Sleazy and his affiliates, including connections to gun violence and drug distribution.

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“Due to [SleazyWorld Go’s] open possession of fiearms despite his status as a convicted felon, the presence of several armed gang member from the SleazyWorld/Brotherland Gangs, and the knowledge known to ATF personnel that the members of the gangs are associated with gun violence, drug sales, and illegally modified fully automatic firearms, investigators determined enforcement action was appropriate.”

In the latest update, the Sleazy Flow rapper received a mixed verdict but was ultimately found guilty of possessing a Romarm/Cugir 7.62x39mm pistol.

Following the decision, Sleazy’s legal team released a statement saying, “Mr. Isaac respects the jury’s time and the court process. While he was found not guilty on several serious allegations, one count remains, and his legal team will be addressing it through a post-trial motion. Outside of this matter, he remains focused on his family, his businesses, and continuing to give back to the community.”

With sentencing still ahead, the case marks a major turning point in SleazyWorld Go’s career as he now faces the legal consequences tied to his past actions.

SleazyWorld Go Hit With Guilty Verdict In Federal Gun Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com