Close
Celebrity News

Jack Harlow Clowned For Dropping "Neo-Soul" Album

Jack Harlow Blessed With Hilarious R&B Names After Claiming He “Got Blacker” On His New Album ‘Monica’

Harlow stopped by the New York Times "Popcast" to discuss his new album, Monica, and emphasized to the hosts that he chose to draw on his love of R&B music when crafting his latest project.

Published on March 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Harlow stopped by the New York Times "Popcast" to discuss his new album, Monica, and emphasized to the hosts that he chose to draw on his love of R&B music when crafting his latest project, rather than other genres like country or pop-rock.
  • It didn't take long for social media to pounce on the six-time Grammy nominee because of his "I got Blacker" quote.
  • Social media has been roasting Harlow by giving him hilarious nicknames that would make Shaun King blush, like Ghostface Vanillah, Chaka Klan, and Chance the Cracker, to name a few.
Jack Harlow Clowned For Dropping "Neo-Soul" Album
Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC / Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow has been walking the fine line between being labeled a “culture vulture” and being respectful to Black music, but his latest comments might have pushed him over that line.

Last week, Harlow stopped by the New York Times “Popcast” to discuss his new album, Monica, and emphasized to the hosts that he chose to draw on his love of R&B music when crafting his latest project, rather than other genres like country or pop-rock.

Related Stories

That’s all good and all, but the interview went off the rails when Harlow, who is a white man, said this:

“I got Blacker, love Black music. I love the sound of Black music. And, of course, I’m hyper-aware of the politics of today — the safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found.”

It didn’t take long for social media to pounce on the six-time Grammy nominee because of his “I got Blacker” quote. TDE’s Terrence “Punch” Henderson Jr. wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Got Blacker is wild. How exactly does one get ‘Blacker’?”

Social media has been roasting Harlow by giving him hilarious nicknames that would make Shaun King blush, like Ghostface Vanillah, Chaka Klan, and Chance the Cracker, to name a few.

LOL.

Do we think Harlow is on the level of other culture vultures like Machine Gun Kelly or Post Malone, who both came into the game rapping before completely switching genres? No, but his comments were wild, and he’s gonna get these jokes.

You can see more reactions below.

Jack Harlow Blessed With Hilarious R&B Names After Claiming He “Got Blacker” On His New Album ‘Monica’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

    Cardi B’s New Hair Line Is Rooted In Her Real-Life Hair Journey - From Root To Tip

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals

    Beautifully Booed Up: Ava DuVernay Debuts 'Her Honey', Proudly Poses With Deliciously Dapper Mystery Man At The Oscars

    Bossip
    Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

    Daniel Jones Returning To “Special” Colts Environment

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    Multiple Maryland School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Amid Weather Concerns

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close