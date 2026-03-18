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SNIPES Blesses DJ Khaled With His Own IMBOX Machine

SNIPES Blesses DJ Khaled With His Own IMBOX Sneaker Protector Machine

Published on March 18, 2026
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DJ Khaled
Source: Courtesy of SNIPES / Snipes

Aside from Fat Joe and P.J. Tucker, DJ Khaled probably has the most extensive sneaker collection in the game (that we know of anyway) so it’s only right that the man own a device to ensure that his footwear remains well protected whenever he’s out in the wild and without two able men to carry him from point A to point B. (We ain’t forget about that, b.) 

Looking to help DJ Khaled keep his sneakers well protected and as spiffy as possible, SNIPES blessed the We The Best music producer with his own customized IMBOX system for home use.

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Needless to say, DJ Khaled was more than grateful for having such a device in the comfort of his own home.

Spraying down each pair of sneakers with a solution that protects kicks from dirt, water damage and even color fade, the IMBOX machine treatment usually runs customers between $8 to $10 per pair, and now Khaled will have one all to himself.

“When you collect your kicks the way I do, protecting them isn’t optional — it’s a major key,” said DJ Khaled. “We have an IMBOX in our WE THE BEST x SNIPES South Beach store and I’m looking forward to having my own IMBOX machine at home, so every pair in my collection is properly protected.”

With more than 10,000 pairs of sneakers at his disposal at any given moment, you know this IMBOX machine will more than likely die a young and work-related death.

Check out DJ Khaled get his specialized IMBOX machine courtesy of SNIPES below, and try not to hate too hard on the man.

SNIPES Blesses DJ Khaled With His Own IMBOX Sneaker Protector Machine was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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