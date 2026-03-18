Close
News

JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July 2026

Umlaut JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July

Plenty of new blue Yankee (caps) are going to be sold.

Published on March 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Legends of the Summer: Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z Tour - New York
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

JAŸ-Z is officially back on his bully. On Wednesday (March 18), the Hip-Hop mogul announced that he will be performing two dates in Yankee Stadium in July.

The pair of concerts will be in celebration of two of the “Empire State of Mind” rapper’s classic albums — his debut project, Reasonable Doubt, and his sixth opus, The Blueprint.

Related Stories

Roc Nation and Live Nation made the announcement in a social media post that revealed that shows are going down July 10 and July 11. It seems that the July 10 date will be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt while the next night will be in homage to the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

It appears that Jigga is trying to lock down another summer. On Tuesday (March 17), JAŸ-Z revealed that he would be headlining The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30.

The Boogie Down Bronx stadium is familiar territory for the Brooklyn rapper. Back in 2013, Hova’s “Legends of the Summer Tour,” with Justin Timberlake, performed at the venue, also in July.

More details are forthcoming. But for now, the “JAŸ-Z album watch” delegation has plenty of evidence that new music is on the horizon.

This story is developing.

Umlaut JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

    Cardi B’s New Hair Line Is Rooted In Her Real-Life Hair Journey - From Root To Tip

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals

    Beautifully Booed Up: Ava DuVernay Debuts 'Her Honey', Proudly Poses With Deliciously Dapper Mystery Man At The Oscars

    Bossip
    Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

    Daniel Jones Returning To “Special” Colts Environment

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    Multiple Maryland School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Amid Weather Concerns

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close