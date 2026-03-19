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Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Pop-Up Was Temporarily Shut Down

Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Pop-Up Was Temporarily Shut Down At The Houston Rodeo

Those hoping to grab a bowl of gumbo from Tina Knowles at the Houston Rodeo may be disappointed after her pop-up was temporarily shut down.

Published on March 19, 2026
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Those hoping to grab a bowl of gumbo from Tina Knowles at the Houston Rodeo may be disappointed after her pop-up was temporarily shut down.

According to reports, the Houston Health Department temporarily closed Mama Tina’s Gumbo due to an investigation.

“The vendor was cooperative with the department’s recommendations and passed a subsequent inspection. It was authorized to reopen on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.”

With the rodeo still underway, there’s still time for Knowles to bounce back. In late February, Mama Tina took to Instagram to announce she was bringing her gumbo to the Houston Rodeo.

“Hi Houston, please come to our booth at the parking on the Fannin side. At the Houston Rodeo 2026, get yourself a cup of my delicious Creole Gumbo.”

Since opening, notable names like Bun B and LeToya Luckett have stopped by to show support.

During a conversation with ABC13, Knowles spoke about the time and effort that goes into her gumbo, revealing that each batch takes between 16 and 18 hours to prepare. She added that her favorite is the seafood option, while also encouraging rodeo-goers to try the chicken and sausage gumbo.

As of Wednesday, Mama Tina’s Gumbo has reopened at the Houston Rodeo following its temporary shutdown.

Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Pop-Up Was Temporarily Shut Down At The Houston Rodeo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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