Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole is fighting back after she says her Georgia home was wrongfully taken by creditors following her bankruptcy filing.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Pinky claims that Guardian Asset Management wrongfully seized her 6-bed, 4-bath home in Loganville, a city about an hour east of Atlanta. As you know, Pinky filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

Pinky says her attorney tried to contact Guardian to explain that they committed a wrongful seizure of the property since the bankruptcy filing paused any collections.

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The seizure, Pinky says, is causing “extreme financial harm,” as she had active plans to rent out the property to bring in income. In fact, she says she has a prospective tenant already on board, with a lease set to start April 1.

Pinky’s attorney, Jamie Christy, tells TMZ, “This was an investment property that was unlawfully seized from Ms. Cole. This unlawful seizure violated the automatic stay imposed in Ms. Cole’s bankruptcy case.”

Guardian Asset Management has yet to formally respond to the claims.

Elsewhere in the filing, Pinky states that she is currently millions of dollars in debt and is unemployed. She claims that the only source of income currently is the $15K a month brought in by her husband, Big Dave’s Cheesesteak owner Derrick Hayes.

This comes as Cole is set to make her debut on season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo. With Pinky’s business ventures being a major part of her storyline, it is unknown if the recent developments will be captured on camera.

Slutty Vegan Owner Pinky Cole's Georgia Home Seized Amid Bankruptcy Filing was originally published on hiphopwired.com