Close
News

Druski Clowns White Conservative Women In Latest Skit

White Conservative Women Are Druski's Latest Target In New Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

Published on March 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • In the skit named "How Conservative Women in America Act," Druski didn't need to mention the late Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk's name, as many immediately described the skit as a direct parody of the current head of Turning Point USA and Donald Trump's lying press secretary, Karoline Leaviitt.
  • The reaction to the skit was instantaneous, with many declaring Druski got another hit on his hand that is surely going to enrage the MAGA faithful, just like his other skits where he became a white man in his "Proud American" skit.
Druski Clowns White Conservative Women In Latest Skit
Getty Images / Druski / White Face Conservative Woman Skit

Druski’s makeup team got to work to turn the Black comedian into a conservative white woman for his latest skit, and social media is in stitches once again.

The internet comedian is once again donning white face to accurately and hilariously point out how white conservative women act.

In the skit named “How Conservative Women in America Act,” Druski didn’t need to mention the late Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk’s name, as many immediately described the skit as a direct parody of the current head of Turning Point USA and Donald Trump’s lying press secretary, Karoline Leaviitt.

In the video, Druski, once again donning white face makeup from head to toe, topped off with a blonde wig, reenacts moments as Kirk walking through pyrotechnics, while rocking attire similar to Donald Trump’s latest appointee to the US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

The reaction to the skit was instantaneous, with many declaring Druski got another hit on his hand that is surely going to enrage the MAGA faithful, just like his other skits where he became a white man in his “Proud American” skit.

“Oh they’re going to try to kill him for this one lol,” one user wrote in response to Druski’s latest skit.

Another user wrote, “OH NI**A !! THEY ARE ABOUT TO BE HOOTING AND HOLLERING FOR 40 DAYS AND 40 NIGHTS.”

Druski is definitely going to have the folks in right-wing circles talking about this latest skit for days.

You can see more reactions below.

White Conservative Women Are Druski's Latest Target In New Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Houston Rodeo 2026 Vol 3

    Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! One Last Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

    Bossip
    Underground Railroad Illustration

    The Tragic History Of ‘Fancy Girls’ In U.S. Slavery

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels

    Top 25 Funniest Names In MLB History

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Konan

    Konan & James The Great with Special guest DJ Herbie Luv Magic 95.9-FM Live Broadcast

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close