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LaRussell’s Mom Steps Up As Rapper Faces Heat Over “Heaven Sent” Song

LaRussell has been dealing with heavy backlash following the release of his new record “Heaven Sent.”

Published on March 26, 2026
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LaRussell has been dealing with heavy backlash following the release of his new record “Heaven Sent.”

The controversy stems from lyrics in the song where the Bay Area rapper references controversial figures such as Jeffrey Epstein, Adolf Hitler, and Donald Trump, referring to them as “heaven sent.” The song quickly sparked backlash online, with many listeners criticizing the references and questioning the message behind the song. 

According to LaRussell, even his own engineer tried to convince him not to release the track. Still, the independent rapper chose to drop it anyway. Since then, he’s addressed the backlash directly, explaining that the song’s message was meant to highlight that all humans are created by God, even those who have committed evil acts.

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“What do y’all think I’m saying in this song? Is it the truth that’s bothersome or is it what YOU think I’m saying? I’m saying every human was made by God. Even the evil ones. Even the n*ggas going to hell alongside some of y’all uncles, daddies, and favorite rappers.”

As the criticism continued to build, LaRussell’s mother, Yvette McDonald, organized a rally in support of her son, which took place on March 25 in South Vallejo.

Amid the controversy, the West Coast MC has also decided to take a break from social media to step away form the negativity. He informed fans about the decision through a text blast sent to supporters.

“I’ll be off the grid for awhile just working on myself and being in my community. I’ve been online every single day spreading my message to the masses for the past 5 years! I’m tiiiiiiired boss! I would still ove to have your support during this time offline. I’ll still be throwing shows and finding out new ways to push my product. You may see more text and emails from me than usual.”

While negative opinions around “Heaven Sent” spread, LaRussell calls for a mental regroup.

LaRussell’s Mom Steps Up As Rapper Faces Heat Over “Heaven Sent” Song was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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