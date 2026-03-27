Source: @clavicular0 / Instagram

Popular streamer Clavicular, a viral star in social media’s “looksmaxxing” craze, found himself in trouble with the law this week.

As reported by NBC6 in Miami, Clavicular is accused of participating in the battery of a 19-year-old woman at a short-term rental near Kissimmee. Police say that the teen was battered by another woman, identified as 24-year-old Violet Marie Lentz.

Clavicular is accused of instigating the fight and posting it on social media.

“Neither Peters nor Lentz came out of the residence to speak to deputies about the incident when they arrived at the house to investigate,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Detectives from the Osceola Sheriff’s Office completed their investigation after reviewing videos and talking with witnesses.”

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According to jail records obtained by TMZ, was arrested at home on Thursday night. He was in the middle of a 30-day marathon stream on Kick when the feed suddenly cut out. It was during that intermission when Clavicular was arrested on a warrant out of Osceola County.

One of his friends came back on the stream, informing subscribers that the stream had to end early.

Peters was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge, with a bond set at $1000. Lentz was also arrested on the same charge.

Clavicular has been known as one of the stars of a dangerous social media trend called “looksmaxxing.” It is described as maximizing one’s own physical appearance through various methods, from skincare to surgical interventions.

The day of his arrest, Clavicular posted a video on social media of himself shooting a dead alligator during an airboat ride through the Florida Everglades. While separate from the battery charge, CBS 12 in Fort Lauderdale confirms the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

‘Looksmaxxing’ Streamer Clavicular Arrested For Battery was originally published on hiphopwired.com