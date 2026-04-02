Source: Photo courtesy of Instagram / Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen

An active investigation is underway following the death of Coral Springs, Florida, Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen, who was found dead in her home on April 1 in what authorities have described as a “domestic violence incident,” according to WLRN. Her husband, Stephen Bowen, has been charged in connection with the case, CBS News reported.

What happened to Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen?

According to Coral Springs Police Chief Brad Mock, Metayer Bowen’s body was discovered at her residence in the 800 block of Northwest 127th Avenue around 10 a.m. Wednesday, after officers were asked to conduct a welfare check.

Per CBS Miami, a fellow commissioner in the community “suspected something was off” when Metayer Bowen, 38, missed a meeting Wednesday morning. She served as the chair of the City’s Charter School Board.

Officials have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

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“This is an active investigation, therefore, [we are] unable to provide any further details at this time and cannot answer any questions,” Mock said during a press conference Wednesday.

Mock added that the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fort Lauderdale police, and Plantation police assisted in the initial response. Later Wednesday, Coral Springs police asked for the public’s assistance, urging anyone with information to contact the department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit or Detective Daniel Powers. There are no other suspects and no threats to the public, he said.

Family members of the Democrat also confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram, asking for privacy as the investigation continues.

“On behalf of our entire family, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of my beloved sister Nancy Metayer-Bowen,” the family’s statement read in part. “She was not only a cherished member of our family, but also a dedicated public servant who committed her life to improving the lives of others.”

They added, “Throughout her years in public office, she led with integrity, compassion, and an unwavering sense of purpose. She believed in bringing people together, listening to those she served, and working tirelessly to create positive change in her community. To us, she was a source of strength, wisdom, and love—someone who always put others before herself.”

Stephen Bowen has been charged and is in police custody.

Stephen Bowen has since been taken into custody and charged with premeditated murder and tampering with or fabricating evidence, CBS News reported. CBS News Miami and the Sun-Sentinel noted he was in custody at the Broward County main jail.

On April 2, Stephen Bowen reportedly appeared before a judge for a bond hearing and was ordered to be held without bond.

“I have reviewed the probable cause affidavit. The court does find probable cause for the charges,” the judge said, per NBC Miami.

His attorney invoked his right to remain silent, stating he would not be questioned by law enforcement.

Who was Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen?

Metayer Bowen was first elected as a commissioner in 2020 and won reelection in 2024. According to her official city biography, she was the first Black and Haitian American woman to serve on the Coral Springs City Commission.

Her career in public service reflected a deep commitment to environmental advocacy and community resilience. Before her time in office, she led environmental justice initiatives across Florida and worked to strengthen communities facing climate and disaster-related challenges. Her passion for leadership began early, when she served as president of her high school’s Student Government Association.

As an environmental scientist and former member of the Broward County Soil and Water Conservation District, she brought her expertise to both government agencies and nonprofit organizations. Her work addressed water crises and supported recovery efforts following major storms, including Hurricanes Irma, Michael, and Dorian.

State politicians sent their condolences.

News of her death sent shockwaves through Florida’s political community.

Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz shared his disbelief on X, writing: “I’m in shock. I was just with her on Saturday.” Moskowitz said the political star had been dealing with grief from the loss of her brother, whom she “buried” recently and claimed she was gearing up to “announce she was running for Congress.”

He also described her as “one of the nicest people” he had worked with, adding that she was “always fighting for her community” and “always pushing to help.”

Her colleague, Commissioner Joshua Simmons, spoke emotionally during a Wednesday press conference.

“ That was our battle buddy. She had such a good heart. She truly cared about people,” said Simmons. “Our commission is incomplete. And we know that time is gonna move and time is gonna do its thing. But for us that are in this city and in the city hall that have been touched or impacted by Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen — that is a loss that is gonna take a lot of time to deal with.”

State Rep. Dan Daley of Coral Springs also expressed his grief and remembered her legacy of service.

“Nancy was someone who truly cared about people and about this community. Her commitment to public service and her belief in the future of our community were clear in everything she did,” Daley said in a statement. “Anyone who spent even a few minutes with Nancy remembers her smile and enthusiasm for public service,” he said. “She lit up a room and made you feel like you mattered. That is a rare quality, and it is something our community was better for.

“This is a tremendous loss for Coral Springs,” Daley added.

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Everything We Know About Coral Springs, Florida, Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen’s Tragic Death was originally published on newsone.com