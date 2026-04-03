Close
News

J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association

J. Cole is making what appears to be his final run in professional basketball. 

Published on April 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

J. Cole is making what appears to be his final run in professional basketball. 

The 41-year-old rapper has officially joined the Chinese Basketball Association, signing with the Nanjing Monkey Kings. The organization released a statement announcing Cole’s arrival, noting that he plans to play point guard.

Shortly after news broke, videos surfaced of the Fayetteville MC getting shots up as he prepared for his debut. The Nanjing Monkey Kings had a game later that day, though Cole did not appear in the matchup.

This marks the Born Sinner rapper’s third stint playing basketball overseas. In 2022, Cole suited up for the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League, continuing his long-standing passion for the sport.

Outside of basketball, Cole has also announced The Fall-Off Tour. During the rollout, he finally appeared on Cam’ron’s podcast, fulfilling his promise. 

During their conversation, Cole revealed that Kendrick Lamar was originally featured on two songs from The Fall-Off before the project was leaked. He also mentioned that the leak happened around the time Kendrick delivered his infamous “Big 3” verse on Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”

“I had The Fall-Off finished. I probably had to tweak a couple of mixes. At that time, I had been working on The Fall-Off, which was done, and by the way, somebody leaked it. He was on two joints.”

With one last run on the court, J. Cole continues to balance both of his passions.

J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

    Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

    Bossip
    Universal Pictures Presents A Halle Bailey And Chloe Bailey Hosted Private Screening For "You, Me & Tuscany" In Los Angeles On Thursday, April 2nd

    Chloe And Halle Bailey Delivered A Sister Style Moment At 'You, Me & Tuscany' Screening You Need To See

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    Indiana Final Four Connections: Hoosier State Ties on College Basketball’s Biggest Stage

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    LSAP Radio Logo 2020

    Brandy Says Wanya Morris Dated Her At 16, Calls Relationship “Manipulative” In New Memoir

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close