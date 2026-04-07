News went wide on Monday that Offset was shot near a Florida casino alongside unconfirmed chatter that fellow rapper Lil Tjay was also hit. A representative for Lil Tjay has issued a statement which revealed that his client was not shot nor involved in the Offset incident.

According to Lil Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn M. Florio, her client was not in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where the shooting reportedly took place.

From Florio’s Instagram:

Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors

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Tjay and Offset have had their differences over the years, presumably over owed monies, and Tjay has also been previously shot. In 2022, while at a New Jersey shopping center, Tjay was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery.

Also in 2022, Takeoff, Offset’s Migos bandmate, was shot and killed while reportedly gambling. As of now, Offset’s condition has been reported as stable, and no charges have been announced in connection with the shooting.

UPDATE: According to a report from TMZ, Lil Tjay was arrested on disorderly conduct charges in connection with a fight at the same hotel where Offset was shot at. It isn’t known yet if the fight and shooting are connected in any way.

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Photo: Getty

Lil Tjay Not Shot Nor Involved In Offset Shooting, Says Rep was originally published on hiphopwired.com