Close
News

Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance

Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance

Aubrey O’Day is standing on business after facing criticism online for attending a Kanye West concert.

Published on April 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Aubrey O’Day is standing on business after facing criticism online for attending a Kanye West concert.

The former Danity Kane singer caught backlash after she was spotted at Ye’s show in Los Angeles. Much of the criticism stems from sexual allegations made against West last year by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

People online questioned her decision to attend, as O’Day has spoken previously about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Diddy.

In response, she explained that enjoying someone’s music does not mean she agrees with or supports every action the artist has taken outside of their art.

“I can hold two truths at once. I’ve been vocal about abuse because I’ve lived it, and I don’t excuse it, ever. That hasn’t changed. But I also believe engaging with someone’s art means I co-sign every opinion or action they’ve ever had. If that were the rule, most of this industry-and honestly most of the world-would be off limits.”

The singer made it clear she does not support abuse or any sort of harm done.

“What I don’t support is harm, exploitation, or violence. And I’ve been consistent about that. You can disagree with where I draw my line, but calling it hypocrisy ignores the nuance. It’s black and white, and pretending it id doesn’t actually protect anyone. If supporting art required endorsing every belief of the artist, none of us would have careers, or playlists.”

Despite the criticism, Aubrey O’Day appears unfazed by the backlash and stands firm on her perspective separating the art from the artist.

Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event

    Offset Hospitalized After Shooting Near Florida Casino

    Bossip
    Invest Fest 2024

    Listen Up Sis! 20 Black Women Dominating Podcasting

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    LSAP Radio Logo 2020

    Lamar Jackson Arrives For Day 1 of Ravens Voluntary Workouts

    Magic 95.9
    Arizona v Michigan

    Dusty May's Coaching Timeline

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close