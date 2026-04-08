Thanks Donald Trump: As Gas Prices Continue To Skyrocket, Amazon, UPS, FedEx, & USPS Are Adding Fuel Surchages

Gas prices hit $4/gallon, impacting logistics companies' fuel costs

Major delivery services like Amazon, UPS, USPS raise surcharges to offset higher transportation expenses

SOPA Images / Gas Prices

Donald Trump’s stupid and very much illegal war with Iran is currently on ice thanks to a shaky 2-week cease-fire. Americans continue to feel the pain at the pump, and now will feel the sting in the form of surcharges from Amazon, UPS, FedEx, and the USPS.

As fuel costs continue to surge across America, major delivery and logistics services like Amazon, UPS, and the USPS announced new and updated surcharges as a direct result of shipping and transporting goods becoming more expensive, as global oil markets are still being affected by the US and Israel’s bombing shenanigans in Iran.

Iran’s Closing of The Strait of Hormuz Is Making Life Difficult

Due to Iran shutting down the Strait of Hormuz in response to the US and Israel’s actions, the national gas price average is currently sitting roughly at $4 a gallon. Many states are already at that price at the pump, and many companies that rely on shipping and transportation are finding it harder to absorb the higher fuel costs.

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Those same delivery companies operate large fleets of delivery vehicles as well as other globa logistics networks and which racks up significant fuel costs, so as you can imagine, the rise and in gas prices are presenting quite challenge for them, and now it looks like we will have to endure that pain, as well as digging deeper into our wallets to fill up at the gas station.

Here Is A Breakdown of The Rate Increases Per Newsweek:

Amazon said it is adding a 3.5 percent “fuel and logistics‑related surcharge” to fees it collects from third‑party sellers who use its fulfillment services. The surcharge will take effect on April 17 for sellers in the United States and Canada, according to a note sent to sellers.

UPS also confirmed changes to its fuel surcharge structure. The company said its US International Ground Export Import Fuel Surcharge changed effective March 2, 2026, and continues to be based on the National US Average On‑Highway Diesel Fuel Price, with adjustments made weekly. UPS said updates are reflected on its fuel surcharge website as diesel prices fluctuate.

The U.S. Postal Service announced it has filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) for a time‑limited price change aimed at better aligning its transportation costs with market conditions. The USPS said the adjustment would provide needed flexibility to ensure its actual costs of doing business are covered, as required by Congress.

The planned change is an 8 percent increase affecting Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select. First‑Class Mail and other products would not be affected. If approved by the PRC, the increase would take effect April 26 and remain in place until January 17, 2027.

FedEx Is Also Hitting Customers With A Surcharge

According to the website, earlier this month, FedEx also instituted a $0.50 per-pound surcharge on parcel and freight shipments from the US to several countries in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa. There is a $0.70 per-pound fee for shipments to the US from those countries.

With reports of the 2-week cease-fire between Iran, the U.S., and Israel already off to a shaky start, it’s looking like we’re in for a long, expensive spring/summer.

Thanks Donald Trump: As Gas Prices Continue To Skyrocket, Amazon, UPS, FedEx, & USPS Are Adding Fuel Surchages was originally published on hiphopwired.com