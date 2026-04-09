iShowSpeed Will Star In New Anime Written By 'One Piece' Showrunner Matt Owens

Speaking about the upcoming anime series, IShowSpeed (real name: Darren Jason Watkins Jr.) touched on his love for Japanese animated entertainment and said that the new series will be a "dream come true" for him.

IShowSpeed is currently on top of the streaming world, with an astounding 52 million subscribers on YouTube and being named 2025's Streamer of the Year at the Streamer Awards, following his 2024 win.

He also doesn't have much competition anymore, since Kai Cenat put his streaming ambitions on hold to become a clothing designer.

Kevin C. Cox / ishowspeed

2024 and 2025’s Streamer of the Year, iShowSpeed, continues to check things off on his growing list of accomplishments. The popular internet personality will be lending his voice and electric persona to yet-to-be-titled anime.

While plot details remain a mystery, Variety exclusively reports that an animated version of iShowSpeed will be one of his first narrative-driven projects from Brian Roberts’ Big Shot Productions.

Variety also reports that the co-showrunner for the first two seasons of Netflix’s One Piece series, Matt Owens, will be writing the untitled anime series.

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Owens stepped away from One Piece last year to focus on his mental health, but is returning for this new project that will also see him producing alongside Roberts.

iShowSpeed Describes The New Anime Series As A “Dream Come True”

Speaking about the upcoming anime series, IShowSpeed (real name: Darren Jason Watkins Jr.) touched on his love for Japanese animated entertainment and said that the new series will be a “dream come true” for him.

“I’ve always loved anime, so being able to create something like this is a dream come true for me,” IShowSpeed said in a statement. “The team behind this project is incredibly talented, and I can’t wait for my fans around the world to see what we’re building together.”

Robbins added, “Speed is a one-of-a-kind creative force whose ability to connect with audiences transcends borders and platforms. As a performer, he’s built a truly global fanbase, and we’re excited to help bring his voice and vision to life in a completely new way through this series.”

IShowSpeed is currently on top of the streaming world, with an astounding 52 million subscribers on YouTube and being named 2025’s Streamer of the Year at the Streamer Awards, following his 2024 win.

His star continues to rise as he makes appearances on WWE programs, travels the world, and participates in big-time sporting events like Fanatics’ recent all-star flag football tournament.

He also doesn’t have much competition anymore, since Kai Cenat put his streaming ambitions on hold to become a clothing designer.

So you can continue to expect to see iShowSpeed everywhere for the foreseeable future.

iShowSpeed Will Star In New Anime Written By 'One Piece' Showrunner Matt Owens was originally published on hiphopwired.com