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Did Remy Ma Diss Papoose & Clareesa Shields On "W.Y.F.L."?

Remy Ma Hits At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Track

Remy Ma's single doesn't name Paposse or Clareesa Shields by name but it isn't that hard to read between the lines.

Published on April 13, 2026
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Remy Ma, when focused on said task, can deliver razor-sharp bars that demonstrate that the veteran MC got her chops on the rough blocks of New York. The Bronx artist delivered a new track, “W.Y.F.L.,” and the bars are seemingly aimed at her ex-husband, Papoose, and his current girlfriend, Clareesa Shields.

Remy Ma’s new song, “W.Y.F.L.” (Why You F*cking Lying), is produced by DJ MAC and CrashDummy, and fans online are connecting the dots from the bars.

“The nerve of n*ggas claiming they wrote those hits/When they whole career they ain’t never ghost wrote sh*t,” Remy says at one point of the song, hitting back at her ex’s claims that he penned the bulk of her lyrics.

Other lines in the song clearly appear to be aimed at Shields’s looks, and she also takes a dig at Pap’s sexual prowess at an early point in the track.

“In competition w/ herself, I don’t know that b*tch. Hoes be doing the most over so-so d*ck,” Remy added.

Things have long soured between Remy Ma and Papoose, with the Brooklyn spitter filing for divorce in 2025, citing irreconcilable differences and accusations of cheating, most notably Remy getting with famed battle rapper, Eazy The Block Captain.

Check out “W.Y.F.L.” below.

Photo: Getty

Remy Ma Hits At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Track was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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