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T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop

T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop

King Harris, the son of T.I, was arrested in Georgia this past weekend, according to reports.

Published on April 14, 2026
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King Harris, the son of T.I, was arrested in Georgia this past weekend, according to reports.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Harris was clocked driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone around 1 a.m. on Sunday. During the traffic stop, officers also allegedly discovered that he had a firearm in his possession.

Police say they asked Harris to step out of the vehicle, but he reportedly refused, which ultimately led to his arrest. During the incident, authorities also allegedly found a vape pen containing 10 milligrams of THC.

According to TMZ, Harris is facing a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor charge for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and two traffic citations.

Despite the situation, Harris appeared to document the ordeal on social media in real time. Shortly after being pulled over, he posted a selfie wearing a Pikachu onesie with the caption, “Pikachu got pulled over. THEY NOT CATCHING THIS PIKACHU TONIGHT.”

They did in fact catch Pikachu…

After being taken into custody, Harris shared a photo of his paperwork, joking, “Welp guess you can say they caught da Pikachu with a master ball.”

He later ended things with a not-so-friendly message directed at the arresting officer, writing, “F*CK DAT POLICE. IMA F*CK YA WIFE WATCH!!!”

As the case moves forward, it remains to be seen how the charges will play out Harris following the arrest.

T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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