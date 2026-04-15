Source: Corinth Films / Corinth Films

Denim Tears has tapped Ms. Lauryn Hill for its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, linking up with the legendary artist.

The brand teased the collaboration online, sharing a black-and-white image of Hill rocking a denim jacket paired with matching jeans. Underneath the jacket, the Fugees artist is styled in a button-up shirt, keeping the look clean and timeless while adding depth to the overall aesthetic.

The collection is expected to release April 17 at 11 a.m. EST via denimtears.com and will also be available in-store at African Diaspora Goods.

Lauryn Hill has been setting the tone in fashion since the ‘90s, known for blending streetwear with high-end pieces. Whether it’s casual fits or luxury brands like Bottega Veneta, she’s always been putting it on.

Outside of fashion, Hill also experienced a personal loss earlier this year with the passing of John Forté, her fellow Fugees member. She shared a heartfelt message honoring him and reflecting on their time together.

“I loved him, my family loved… I remember meeting his mom with her sweet voice for the first time and walking the New York City streets with him in full youthful fascination mode. Our generation of Hip-Hop was young and at the ascent of its epic rise. We were both there, participating and taking it all in, full of excitement and possibility.”

Lauryn Hill Featured In Denim Tears New Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com