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Quavo Goes To Cardi B’s Show, Raises Eyebrows Amid Offset History

Quavo Pops Out At Cardi B’s Concert, Fans Raised Eyebrows Amid Offset History

Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour made its stop in Florida, and fans were surprised by a guest nobody expected to see.

Published on April 16, 2026
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"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals
Source: Carol Lee Rose/FilmMagic / Carol Lee Rose/FilmMagic

Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour made its stop in Florida, and fans were surprised by a guest nobody expected to see.

Quavo, former member of Migos, was spotted in attendance at the show. On the surface, it’s not too shocking, they’ve collaborated before, most notably on the massive hit “Motorsport.”

What makes the moment a bit of a head-scratcher is Quavo’s history with Offset, Cardi B’s ex-husband. The two have had a public falling out in recent years, which has kept them at a distance. So seeing Huncho pull up to his former group-mate’s ex-wife’s concert definitely had people talking.

In video circulating online, the Atlanta rapper can be seen vibing out in the crowd while “T-Shirt” plays in the background, looking unbothered and enjoyed the moment.

Despite the tension fans assume exists, Set previously addressed his relationship with Quavo during a conversation with Carmelo Anthony, making it clear things aren’t as bad as they seem.

“It be the internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that. We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n*gg ain’t finna play with him, or a n*gga ain’t finna play with me.”

In related conversation, N.O.R.E. recently shared during a Drink Champs interview with Offset that he chose not to air out rumors involving Offset and Quavo’s ex-girlfriend Saweetie, saying he wanted to respect “man code.”

Quavo Pops Out At Cardi B’s Concert, Fans Raised Eyebrows Amid Offset History was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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