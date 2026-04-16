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Jay Electronica Asked Sean "Diddy" Combs To Free During Show

Jay Electronica Asked Sean "Diddy" Combs' Freedom During Miami Show

Jay Electronica, who has pledged his support loudly for Sean "Diddy" Combs, called for the imprisoned mogul's freedom.

Published on April 16, 2026
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Jay Electronica In Concert - New York, NY

Jay Electronica has long advocated for the freedom of Sean “Diddy” Combs, signaling their years-long alignment ahead of him signing with Roc Nation. During a recent tour stop in Miami, Jay Electronica called for Diddy’s freedom.

In a video shared by XXL, Jay Electronica was onstage at Miami’s Lincoln’s Beard Brewing and took a moment out of his set to shout out Sean “Diddy” Combs, while framing his incarceration as “some bullsh*t.”

“Free Puff by the way,” the New Orleans lyricist is heard saying. “They tried to hang my dawg on some bullsh*t, just ’cause a n*gga like to get nasty they tried to hit him with the book of words.”

Electronica’s allegiance to Diddy dates back to him mentioning the Bad Boy Records founder on his smash 2009 hit, “Exhibit C,” and featuring him again on the intro of his recent A Written Testimony: Leaflets project from 2025.

“Leaflets, leaflets, they want me to talk some sh*t. Talk some sh*t about my n*gga Jay Electronica,” Diddy says on the”Abracadrba” track. “I hope he put out this motherf*cking album, he ain’t bullsh*tting, for real, man, because people gotta feel that real soul, you know what I’m saying?”

Jay Electronica was also in headlines last week after he confronted booing fans during the Los Angeles stop of his current tour.

Combs is currently working with his attorneys to get an early release, arguing that his sexual exploits should not garner the sentence that was handed down.

Photo: Getty

Jay Electronica Asked Sean "Diddy" Combs' Freedom During Miami Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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