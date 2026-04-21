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Kehlani is gearing up to drop her self-titled album, and this one feels different.

Coming off the success of her biggest song to date, “Folded,” the pressure is on, but if history proves anything, she knows how to deliver. The Bay Area singer has been putting together strong bodies of work for years, dating back to her 2014 debut Cloud 19.

She followed that up with You Should Be Here, the project that gave her first taste of mainstream success, led by “The Way” featuring a red-hot Chance The Rapper at the time. That record helped introduce her to a wider audience and marked her firs radio moment.

During quarantine, Kehlani tapped into a darker, more introspective bag with It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, delivering fan favorites like “Toxic,” “Can I,” & “Water.”

Fast forward to now, and her stock has skyrocketed after winning a Grammy for “Folded,” a record many fans already consider timeless. That momentum has only added more anticipation for what’s next.

Now fully in album mode, Kehlani has started teasing the feature list for her self-titled project, with names like Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Cardi B, and Usher expected to appear.

If her track record says anything, this next chapter might be Kehlani’s most complete one yet.

Kehlani Enters Album Mode Following “Folded” Success, Teases Feature List was originally published on hiphopwired.com