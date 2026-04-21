Close
Celebrity News

Tory Lanez Suing California Department of Corrections

Tory Lanez Suing California Department of Corrections After Stabbing

Tory Lanez has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections after he was stabbed in 2025.

Published on April 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For Migos Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017

Tory Lanez has filed a large lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections after he was stabbed over a dozen times in a 2025 attack. Tory Lanez was stabbed 16 times, suffering several injuries as a result.

As reported by The Guardian, Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, is levying blame against the California Department of Corrections for housing him with the fellow prisoner who stabbed him with a sharp homemade weapon known as a shank.

Lanez, 33, wrote in the filing that the department “knowingly” placed him with the prisoner, and has done little to shield him from harm, considering that he is a celebrity.

“It should also be noted that I am an A-list celebrity. It should also be noted that my case is a public interest case that involves another celebrity of A-list status,” Lanez wrote.

He added, “[t]he attempt of assassination on my life could very easily … been a plot to steal my intellectual property which is and has been proven to be worth millions of dollars.”

Lanez claims that while he was hospitalized last year after the attack, prison officials took books of unpublished lyrics, which the Canadian rapper and singer claims will contribute to him losing large amounts of revenue.

Peterson was found guilty in December 2022 on three felony counts connected to the shooting of fellow artist Megan The Stallion.

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence.

Photo: Getty

Tory Lanez Suing California Department of Corrections After Stabbing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE

    Red Carpet Rundown: Ciara Shut Down The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' NYC Premiere Wearing Black Designer Romeo Hunte

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Daily Life In London

    Former 'X' Factor Contestant Charged With Attempted Murder After Running Over Over Influencer Klaudia Glam Outside UK Nightclub

    Bossip
    Chris Ballard talks to Jim Irsay before a game.

    Recapping Chris Ballard’s Pre 2026 Draft Press Conference

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    LSAP Radio Logo 2020

    Ravens Drop New Uniforms And Fans Are Already Talking

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close