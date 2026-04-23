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Rapper Sinthoro Upper Killed By Stepson Over Weed Dispute

Brooklyn Rapper Sinthoro Upper Shot & Killed By Stepson Over Weed

Sinthoro Upper, a Brooklyn rapper who notched a local hit, was shot and killed by his stepson over a dispute regarding marijuana.

Published on April 23, 2026
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Sinthoro Upper

Sinthoro Upper, a rapper on the rise in Brooklyn with a buzzing local hit, was tragically shot and killed by his stepson after an argument. Sinthoro Upper was shot in the chest and arm by his stepson over smoking marijuana inside the home they shared with the boy’s pregnant mother.

The New York Post reports that Sinthoro Upper, real name Jamel Davis, was starting to find his footing as an artist with his song “Slidin'” getting noticed by the likes of 50 Cent and playing on local radio.

On April 12, the 16-year-old boy’s mother texted him to inform him that she didn’t want her son smoking inside their apartment because she was expecting a child and worried about the harm it could potentially cause. Apparently, this has been a point of contention in the home as Davis intervened to speak with the boy.

The pair got into an argument, prompting the teen to go inside his bedroom and into a shoebox, retrieve a handgun, and fire on Davis twice. Davis was sent to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The news shocked some of Davis’ fans, who were all proud that his hard work in rapping was finally paying off.

“It’s devastating for the community because we were all rooting for him, and he finally got his shot, and now he was taken away,” said friend Anthony Mabry. “He is 43, and people were doubting him, people saying, ‘Pass the mic.’ But he stayed with it. And he was finally getting that taste — and it’s like, ‘You took it from him.’ “

The teen was arrested on April 21 and had previous instances of domestic issues inside the home. It appears the mother also knew her son owned a handgun, which may have been the weapon he used.

The teen is facing murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm charges. It has not been reported whether he’ll be charged as an adult or a juvenile.

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Brooklyn Rapper Sinthoro Upper Shot & Killed By Stepson Over Weed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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