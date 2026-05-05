Close
News

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s Father Plead Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Case

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s Father Plead Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Case

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s father have pleaded not guilty in the alleged robbery and kidnapping case involving Gucci Mane.

Published on May 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 9, 2024
Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s father have pleaded not guilty in the alleged robbery and kidnapping case involving Gucci Mane.

Both men deny having any involvement in the incident and remain in custody without bond. Williams Sr. recently claimed his trip to Texas was simply to check on his child, who he says was sick at the time. Prosecutors, however, continue to argue that multiple individuals played roles in coordinating the alleged incident.

One key point raised in court was that Williams Sr. allegedly booked the studio session where Guwop was reportedly robbed and kidnapped. He pushed back on that claim, saying he routinely handles studio bookings and that prosecutors have not presented evidence tying that action to any crime. 

Back in April, Pooh Shiesty’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, withdrew from the case, stepping down from representing the Memphis rapper as the legal battle continues.

Big30 and Williams Sr. are among nine individuals accused in connection to the January 10 incident in Dallas. Authorities allege the 1017 Records CEO was forced to sign Pooh Shiesty out of his contract and robbed of jewelry during the encounter.

If convicted, all nine defendants could face life in prison, according to court documents.

This story is still developing. 

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s Father Plead Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

    So Stunning: Diamond-Dripping Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Mother-Daughter Dazzle At The 2026 Met Gala

    Bossip

    Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed 'Fashion Is Art'

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts OTA

    Report: Anthony Richardson Sr. Reports To Colts Offseason Program

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    LSAP Radio Logo 2020

    Baltimore Housing Authority Launching New Waiting List System With Location Choices

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close