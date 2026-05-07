MAGA Big Mad Over Barack Obama's Presidential Center Opening On Juneteenth

Pool / Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama announced that his Presidential Center in Chicago will be officially unveiled to the world on Juneteenth this year, and snowflake MAGA followers lost their minds.

On X (formerly Twitter) announced the opening of the Presidential Center, writing in a post, “Michelle and I can’t wait for you to visit the Obama Presidential Center! Starting on June 19, the Center will be open to the public, and you’ll be able to check out the Museum along with public spaces like a new branch of the Chicago Public Library with a reading room, a two-acre playground, a fruit and vegetable garden, and more.”



Obama’s proud post on X opened the floodgate of reactions from those on the far right, who didn’t miss their chance to take shots at our forever president.

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“Other than school children forced to attend, I can’t imagine who would willingly visit this brutalist monstrosity celebrating a world class narcissist,” Rebel News’ Ezra Levant wrote.

Honestly, when it comes to these people, it’s always projection, so he’s clearly describing his orange lord and savior, Donald Trump, who is dead serious about building a ballroom and pushing for a gold-plated arch to desecrate Washington D.C.’s historical ambiance.

Conspiracy theorist filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza wrote, “Will your college thesis be available, so we can find out if you were as semi-literate and racially bigoted as Michelle? Or have you convinced Columbia University to permanently suppress it?”

The hate is truly strong with these people. Well, they can stay mad.

You can see more reactions below.