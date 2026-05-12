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Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout

Kendrick Lamar has been dealing with a few technical issues with his catalog lately, and yeah, it’s been a mess.

Published on May 12, 2026
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Kendrick Lamar has been dealing with a few technical issues with his catalog lately, and yeah, it’s been a mess.

Kicking things off, his knockout record, “Not Like Us,” was temporarily removed from his YouTube channel before being re-uploaded shortly after. Not exactly the kind of disruption you want when a record is still making noise.

It didn’t stop there. Kenny’s album GNX was briefly taken down from Apple Music, and the video for his track with SZA, “Luther,” also disappeared from platforms. 

No clear reason has been given for why the project and visuals were pulled from DSPS, but the timing couldn’t be worse.

Well…worse for Kendrick, great for his op.

Drake is gearing up to drop high highly anticipated album ICEMAN this Friday, May 15, so the chaos couldn’t have lined up better for him. Despite taking a massive L in their back-and-forth, The Boy is clearly looking to bounce back with his first solo release in over three years.

His rollout has been anything but regular. Drizzy had massive ice blocks placed outside Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu in Toronto, hinting that the release was hidden inside. A streamer eventually cracked the code, revealing the official drop date to the world.

Meanwhile, Kendrick’s situation might look like a hiccup, but it hasn’t slowed the momentum at all. If anything, it’s got fans even more, and in this game, that kind of noise always turns into fuel.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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