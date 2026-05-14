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Social Media Reminds Andrew Schulz He Supported Donald Trump

Andrew Schulz Calls Out Hardcore Donald Trump Supporters, Social Media Reminds Him He Helped Get Him Elected

While Schulz is absolutely correct on his assessment, social media isn't letting him forget that he helped Trump get back in the White House by normalizing him.

Published on May 14, 2026
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  • On a recent episode of his podcast, the Street Fighter star spoke about people like Scott Jennings who still go to great lengths to defend Trump despite him "f***ing up" all the time.
  • While Schulz is absolutely correct on his assessment, social media isn't letting him forget that he helped Trump get back in the White House by normalizing him.
Social Media Reminds Andrew Schulz He Supported Donald Trump
Getty Images / Andrew Schulz / Donald Trump

Andrew Schulz’s mea culpa regarding his support for Donald Trump isn’t going over as well with those who knew Orange Mussolini was trash.

On a recent episode of his podcast, the Street Fighter star spoke about people like Scott Jennings who still go to great lengths to defend Trump despite him “f***ing up” all the time.

“That’s a hard job to just cap for that motherf**ker all the time. Just let it go man, he’s f***ing up everything, just call it what it is. You don’t have to f***ing cap for this dude. That guy Scott Jennings, he’s losing hair, he is stressed”

While Schulz is absolutely correct on his assessment, social media isn’t letting him forget that he helped Trump get back in the White House by normalizing him.

@andrewschulz capped for Trump when it mattered most, even with a previous term where Trump did nothing good for the people,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another person wrote, “@@andrewschulz you literally did exactly what you’re describing.”

“HE VOTED FOR THE FUCKING GUY. I’m losing my mind. This is why nothing ever changes. He spent months defending him and praising him like it wasn’t obvious how this was going to go. He is the fuck ass dipshit trump supporter he’s talking about. Call is inside the house!!,” another social media user wrote in response to the comedian.

No lies detected.

Still, it’s amazing to see all of these people act absolutely stunned that Donald Trump is enacting horrible policies and doing all of the things that former Vice President Kamala Harris warned he woiuld do.

You can see more reactions below.

Andrew Schulz Calls Out Hardcore Donald Trump Supporters, Social Media Reminds Him He Helped Get Him Elected was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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