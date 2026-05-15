Is This The Way? : First Reactions To 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Are Mixed

Disney / LucasFilms / The Mandalorian and Grogu

It’s been a while since we had a Star Wars film. Still, Disney/Lucasfilm is looking to Mando and his lovable sidekick Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, to bring the franchise back to the promised land with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The early reactions to The Mandalorian and Grogu hit timelines as fast as the Razor Crest in hyperspace. The consensus about the film starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian, along with his animatronic companion, Grogu, is that it takes the energy of the popular Disney+ series to another level, while turning it into a proper Star Wars movie-going experience that deserves to be seen on an IMAX screen, which should please longtime fans of the show.

Disney / LucasFilm

“I saw The Mandalorian and Grogu! Fans of the series — before the Darksaber lore and Imperial Remnant intrigue — will find it right up their alley. It’s a Lucasfilm toy box showcase. Grab a hot dog, it’s a bit long and Martin Scorsese will make you hungry for a spamwich,” wrote New Rockstars Erik Voss.

Rachel Leishman said in her reaction, “THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU is a perfect expansion of what the show set up. Truly the best outing yet for Baby Yoda and his dad. And also the best 20 minutes of a side quest to ever exist. God I love Star Wars on the big screen!!!!!”

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Disney / LucasFilm

Nerds of Color described the film as “bigger, bolder, more brutal than Mando’s ever been,” while adding that it “begs to be seen on the biggest screen possible.”

Rotta The Hunt Is One of The Film’s More Devisive Plot Points

Other praise went to Rotta The Hunt, the son of the late space gangster, Jabba The Hutt, voiced by The Bear’s Jeremy Allen. Many, including our own Bernard “Beanz” Smalls, who also saw the film early, described the character as a pleasant surprise and at times a scene-stealer.

As for the MVP of the movie, many are giving that title to Grogu, who has plenty of moments alongside those insanely cute and hilarious Anzellan droidsmiths. Perri Nemiroff loved them, but wasn’t so hot on Rotta the Hutt, noting they are “a challenge to pull off” on the big screen.

Ludwig Göransson Has The Force

Another person receiving A LOT of love is composer Ludwig Göransson, who once again showed why he is becoming the go-to man in Hollywood and proved that not every Star Wars film needs John Williams.

Göransson added that Academy Award-winning touch to the score and, dare we say, gave us a bop with the new Mando theme, which sounds magnificent blaring through movie theater speakers and will have you nodding your head every time it comes on.

Even the actual Star Wars Twitter account agreed with our guy that Göransson snapped.

Not Everyone Was Feeling The Mandalorian and Grogu

Disney / LucasFilm

But not everyone liked the film. Gizmodo’s senior reporter Germain Lussier described the movie as just “a longer episode of the show,” with” a few standout scenes.”

Jonathan Sim said it was “one of the weakest Star Wars movies,” adding it was “motionless, predictable experience that doesn’t push Din Djarin anywhere interesting. Dull, unexciting fight scenes; just CGI monsters. Action figures mashed together.”

Damn.

Well, these are just reactions. If you are Star Wars fans itching for a theater experience, we suggest heading to the theater to form your own opinion of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

You can see more reactions below.