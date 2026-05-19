Close
News

Latto May Have Just Hard Launched Her Relationship With 21 Savage

Latto appeared to have just confirmed the birth of her first child while also seemingly making her relationship with 21 Savage public in a new vlog.

Published on May 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty Images / 21 Savage / Latto

Latto appeared to have just confirmed the birth of her first child while also seemingly making her relationship with 21 Savage public in a new vlog.

In the emotional mini vlog, the Atlanta rapper gave fans a closer look at her pregnancy journey, including the moment she revealed the news to her sister, Brooklyn. Despite finding out she was pregnant, Big Mama said she never slowed down and immediately shifted into album mode.

The Big Energy rapper admitted she initially worried about whether she could still create a strong body of work while pregnant and sober. However, she now appears proud of the final result. The vlog featured clips from several studio sessions, including the night she recorded “GOMF” featuring GloRilla, which has already been gaining traction online.

Fans also quickly picked up on several clues during the vlog from Latto’s baby shower. Decorations featuring daggers, similar to the signature dagger tatto on 21 Savage’s face. The vlog also briefly showed 21 at the shower speaking to his sister-in-law (allegedly) Brooklyn, followed by some intimate shots of Latto with someone holding her stomach.

Pregnancy appears to have been a transformative period for the Atlanta rapper, both personally and creatively, as she prepares to release her upcoming album Big Mama on May 29.

At one point in the vlog, Latto joked about how motherhood has already changed her outlook on performing.

“Imma need a million dollars a show.”

If you want the Georgia Peach to leave her baby for a show, it’s going to cost you a bag, rightfully so.

Latto May Have Just Hard Launched Her Relationship With 21 Savage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Top 18 IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025 Season

    IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    21 Black Beauties From The 90s Who've Been Fine Forever

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Woman Snacks on Crackers

    KKKontempt: White Attorney Sentenced To Jail For Using N-Word 'Numerous Times', Confronted By Black Activists

    Bossip
    LSAP Radio Logo 2020

    Maryland Elections Board Denies Trump’s ‘Fake Ballot’ Claims After Mail-In Error

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close