Close
News

Fat Joe Alleges Cavaliers Pulled His Courtside Seats Before Game 4

Fat Joe, a longtime New York Knicks superfan, claims the Cleveland Cavaliers did him dirty ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Published on May 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tacos And Tequila Houston Festival
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Fat Joe, a longtime New York Knicks superfan, claims the Cleveland Cavaliers did him dirty ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Joey appeared on ESPN’s NBA Today to talk Knicks basketball, but during the conversation he also shared some frustration with the Cavaliers organization. According to Fat Joe, he found out he was no longer allowed to sit courtside for the game once the team realized he was rooting for the Knicks.

“I wanna say Cleveland, I have bad news. We had bought some courtside seats to the game and then, once they found out it was a superfan Fat Joe, they was like, ‘I can’t sit courtside. New York Knicks fans can’t sit courtside.'”

The Cavaliers later responded to the situation in a statement to the New York Post.

“Playoff courtside seating is governed by a specific agreement that prohibits the resale or transfer of tickets without approval. All courtside ticket holders are required to comply with the terms of the single-game playoff agreement.”

Joe later posted an Instagram Story showing his seats. While he wasn’t courtside, he still had a close view of the game as he watched the Knicks advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years.

Before New York secured the win, the Terror Squad rapper spoke on why he believes the city is overdue for another championship run.

“We haven’t won a chip in, what, 50 years? I mean, it’s time. We paid our dues. We cried like everybody.”

One thing’s for sure, San Antonio or Oklahoma City better have a courtside seat ready for Fat Joe.

Fat Joe Alleges Cavaliers Pulled His Courtside Seats Before Game 4 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    Megan Thee Stallion & Solange Knowles’ Beach Day Is The Link Up We Love To See

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    ONE Musicfest 2025

    Ray J Suffers Savage Second-Round KO To Supa Hot Fire In MMA Match Months After Claiming He 'Didn’t Have Long To Live'

    Bossip

    Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    The Buzz

    Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Faces Scrutiny Over Academic Credentials

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close