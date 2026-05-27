Close
Celebrity News

Kevin Hart Defended Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd Joke

Kevin Hart Defended Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd Roast Joke

Kevin Hart was the subject of a live roast, featuring an rather brutal George Floyd joke from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

Published on May 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was recently the subject of a celebrity roast with some of his colleagues in the comedy world, although many felt the jokes went too far. In a new interview, Kevin Hart defended Tony Hinchcliffe over his George Floyd joke at the roast, adding that’s just par for the course.

Kevin Hart’s roast featured the likes of Tony Hinchcliffe, Pete Davidson, Lizzo, Draymond Green, Sheryl Underwood, and Chelsea Handler, among others. Hosted by Shane Gillis, who also often went to the well with racially tinged jokes, Hinchcliffe’s George Floyd joke was delivered as a casual dig.

Sitting with The Breakfast Club this week, Hart was challenged on why he didn’t direct any critique or anger towards Hinchcliffe, who is known for his line-crossing humor. In Hart’s estimation, George Floyd wasn’t “tasteful,” but he defended the comedian’s right to say it.

“Tony told a joke. It wasn’t a tasteful joke to us. We didn’t like it. Okay. Hey man, f*ck that joke. We move on,” Hart explained.

Charlamagne Tha God said that until the Floyd joke, he was a fan of Hinchcliffe’s set. Charlamagne also criticized Pete Davidson’s set for including a joke about the slain Charlie Kirk.

The aforementioned Handler, who was the target of jokes about her dating history and age at the roast, recently appeared on Deon Cole’s Funny Knowing You podcast and had choice words for Hinchcliffe and Gillis and the racially-tinged tone of their jokes.

“It was gross. I don’t find those jokes to be funny,” Handler said. ‘People are like, ‘It’s a roast, you go for it.’ I’m like, ‘You can go for it without being gross.'”

Check out Kevin Hart defending the George Floyd joke on The Breakfast Club in the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Kevin Hart Defended Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd Roast Joke was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

    Cardi B Says 'Aht Aht' To Alleged Asset Shuffle, Sues Tasha K’s Husband Over Reported $4M Hide-And-Seek Scheme

    Bossip
    Indianapolis Colts OTAs

    Colts OTA Notebook: Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard Split Starting Reps

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    Fans Advocate For Ngozi Edeme After Beauty Brand Trademarks Her Signature Blush Technique

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    LSAP Radio Logo 2020

    Morgan State Earns 100% NCLEX Pass Rate, Ranks Among Maryland’s Top Nursing Programs

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close