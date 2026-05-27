Quavo and his return to music is now imminent after the Georgia star shared news with his fans that his upcoming album is on the way. Taking to social media, Quavo announced that his third studio album, executive produced by Pharrell Williams, has been handed in to his label.

Last fall, Quavo turned heads by sharing that he worked on the new project with Pharrell at the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris, claiming to have done so in one day.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (May 26), Huncho shared the deals that the album, reportedly titled SATCHAMO, is done and ready for the process of being released to the public.

“Album turn in see yall soon! QUAVO X PHARRELL,” the (former?) Migos rapper wrote.

When the news came out last year about SATCHAMO, some of the features teased included Pharrell, Travis Scott, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Yeat, and Lil Yachty.

There were also whispers that he and his Migos compatriot, Offset, would join forces on the album, and the pair were seen together in a studio session earlier this month.

Quavo is certainly sharing the excitement, and his social media keeps hinting towards something epic with the release of his third studio album. A release date has not been shared.

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Photo: Getty

Quavo Hands In Album Executive Produced By Pharrell Williams was originally published on hiphopwired.com