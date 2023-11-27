Crystal Mason is in jail for voting. Here is how you can help.
5y
Tiffany Haddish opened up about her DUI arrest over Thanksgiving weekend. She spoke exclusively with Kevin Frazier of 'Entertainment Tonight' about the incident last Friday in Beverly Hills.
1d
It seems Iman Shumpert did not stick to the script with regards to his divorce. Reports say Teyana Taylor is not happy he made it public. According to TMZ the Harlem, New York native had intended to keep their legal separation as private as possible. But according to the celebrity gossip site the former National […]
1d
Pusha T took to Instagram to salute The Kennedy Center, Mayor Muriel Bowser and more after a two-day visit to Washington, D.C.
1d
Two New York City men wrongfully convicted and jailed in the 1990s for murder had their sentences vacated in a Manhattan court on Monday. The cases were reinvestigated after it was found they were tied to the "Dirty 30" precinct in Harlem.
1d
Standing On Business: X Users Make Jokes Out of Altercation Between King Harris, T.I. and Tiny At Atlanta Falcons Game
X users have plenty of jokes following King Harris' altercation with his father T.I.
1d
Making the most of his turn to give back, Jim really has been trying to do what he can to get others to help him in his effort to uplift the less fortunate.
1d
Nardo Wick is about to catch a hefty lawsuit. A fan of the rapper allegedly got knocked out by his entourage for what’s being reported as the faux pas of…asking for a photo. https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1729553256106414318 Footage hit the Internet of what looks like a fan approaching the rapper and his weed carries, baggage handlers or such […]
1d
Key Vhani, a rising rapper out of South Florida, was seen on video in a tussle with two men when she pulled out a firearm and opened fire, striking one of the men. Key Vhani was arrested after suffering injuries and was recently released on bond as she awaits trial for second-degree murder. As seen […]
1d
Sean “Diddy” Combs is stepping down as Chairman of Revolt. The Bad Boy Records founder is stepping back from his role after multiple women have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault, amongst other crimes. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure […]
1d
The women are still at large and police are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS if they happen to run into these women.
1d
Kanye West is allegedly planning to buy out the remaining years of the recording track Lil Durk has with Alamo Records.
1d
The Diddy scandal continues to get even more bizarre. His former head of security has cryptically spoken up after being named in Cassie’s lawsuit. As spotted on TMZ last week the scandal brought another former Bad Boy Entertainment employee out of the shadows. The “Me & U” singer claimed in her court documents that Roger Bonds, […]
2d
Busta Rhymes ft. DaBaby & T-Pain “Big Everything,” Bubba Sparxxx ft. Adam Calhoun “They Just Don’t Know” & More | Daily Visuals 11.27.23
Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Luh Tyler, Teelow, and more.
2d
Young Thug and his associates will finally have their chance in court. The opening statements for the YSL RICO trial began today. Raw Story is reporting that the much anticipated federal trial regarding Young Thug allegedly running an organized criminal empire commenced today. According to CNN the prosecutor immediately came out swinging and portrayed YSL as a miniature […]
2d
Legendary music industry executive Jimmy Iovine has been issued a summons by an anonymous plaintiff who has accused him of sexual abuse. According to Variety, the summons was filed last week in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County. And while the filing doesn’t go into much explicit detail regarding what Iovine […]
2d
SZA topped the winners' list at the 2023 Soul Train Awards which were held in Hollywood, California and hosted by Keke Palmer on Sunday. Usher would take home three trophies including the Certified Soul Award.
2d
While we don't know if this will lead to Blue pursuing a career in dancing, music or any other avenue of entertainment, at least we know she'll put in that work to be the best she can be in that field.
2d
Chaka Zulu, a longtime music manager and executive, was cleared of his 2022 murder charge by prosecutors in the matter.
2d
TikTok users believe they have caught Target redhanded.
2d
Sean "Diddy" Combs was hit with two new lawsuits alleging sexual assault and rape, and in one suit, Aaron Hall was named as a defendant.
2d
A candidate for a political seat in Florida is taking his opponent to task for giving a proclamation to controversial rapper and Donald Trump supporter last week, sending a statement to the local newspaper.
2d
You have to wonder how someone was able to get access to these joints. Either way, someone's about to get paid big time.
2d
Add It To The List: Suge Knight Claims Diddy Put His Hands On A Female Assistant For Not Telling Him About Alleged Kid Cudi/Cassie Fling
Diddy's longtime nemesis and former Death Row CEO, Suge Knight, became the latest person to throw a big handful of salt in the Bad Boy mogul's open wound.
2d
George Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin, is reportedly in the hospital after he was assaulted by a fellow inmate. Apparently, the disgraced ex-cop got shanked. Reportedly, Chauvin, 47, got stabbed on Friday (Nov. 24) in Arizona. Reports the Associated Press: The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued […]
4d
Aaron Hall’s alleged past is catching up with him something awful. The former Guy singer is getting dragged for filth after revelations that he may be a sexual assaulter, as well as his past antics, are getting resurrected and indicted on social media. https://twitter.com/meghanncuniff/status/1728181221912654058 A new lawsuit claims that Sean Diddy Combs and Aaron Hall […]
4d
You just know Eddie Murphy’s forthcoming holiday film, Candy Cane Lane, is serious if Raphael Saadiq is on the soundtrack. On Friday (Nov. 24) the renowned artist premiered a new song called “Miracle,” featuring British singer Kelli-Leigh, on Amazon Music. “The song ‘Miracle’ is about, of course, a miracle,” said Saadiq in a statement. “Once […]
5d
For this year's Black Friday gift guide, we've put together a small list of brands running special sales through Cyber Monday.
5d
Friendships come and go, but some fallouts particularly hurt, even for strangers on the outside looking in. Case in point, Daryl Hall is suing his long-time musical partner John Oates, and social media is in shambles over it. Is Hall & Oates, the Philadelphia natives are responsible for some all-time great, Blue-Eyed Soul grooves including […]
6d
The story of Fetty Wap is a cautionary tale that all rappers should take heed to. He has conducted his first interview since being in prison. XXL Magazine has secured the MC’s first Q&A while he serves time. While it seems that he is holding himself accountable he did make it clear that he knows […]
6d
Melissa Barrera, who played Sam Carpenter in the recent "Scream" movies, has been dropped from the latest film with the company citing her social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war as the reason.
6d
A judge has dismissed Black Sheep's lawsuit against Universal Music Group over unpaid royalties, claiming the group didn't meet the time statues dictated by their contract to make a claim.
6d
Beverly Hills Cop 4 is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2024 but don't be surprised if it drops on December 5, 2024 which would be exactly 30 years after the original hit theaters.
6d
Happy Thanksgiving. We're celebrating the holiday in a different way this year with our cannabis-themed gift guide.
6d
Gucci Mane ft. B.G. & Mike WiLL Made-It “Cold,” Kodak Black “Lemme See” & More | Daily Visuals 11.22.23
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from K Camp, J. Stone, and more.
1w
After Diddy settled with Cassie, Rory and Mal took shots at broadcasters who avoided the topic and Joe Budden may have been a target.
1w
Meek Mill versus Trippie Redd? We bet no one had that on their 2023 bingo cards.
1w
Rashad McCants made a statement on Gilbert Arenas' podcast that Kevin Durant will go down as a better player than LeBron James.
1w
Former Bay Boy Records President Harve Pierre is being sued by a former assistant for sexual assault, amongst other allegations. Rolling Stone reports that Pierre, a longtime member of Diddy’s inner circle of Bad Boy executives, is being accused of grooming and sexually assaulting the victim, who is unnamed. The Jane Doe plaintiff filed her […]
1w
Drake has a new face tattoo and, like with any Drizzy-related fashion statement (y’all remember them weird side buns with the pink hairclips), the new tat has caused social media to explode in responses that range from mocking to compliments to, well, much more mocking. First, let’s talk about the tattoo, which is small enough […]
1w
Future has just added yet another notch on his already decorated belt. The Atlantia rapper has launched his first ever collection with LANVIN. On Monday, November 20 the French luxury fashion house unveiled Future’s inaugural drop. According to a press release Future drew “upon the LANVIN archives to create a unisex collection, which emphasizes his […]
1w
A$AP Rocky has a new set of legal problems to deal with. Pretty Flacko will have to stand trial for allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli. TMZ is reporting that the Harlem, New York native will have to defend his name in a court of law for discharging a firearm at his former A$AP MOB collaborator. […]
1w
President Joe Biden has launched an account on Threads, the rival social media platform to Elon Musk's X and will have another for his re-election campaign. He joins The White House, which launched theirs previously.
1w
2 Chainz, Lil Wayne & Benny The Butcher “Oprah & Gayle,” Paul Wall, Bun B & Chalie Boy “Bounce, Rock, Skate” & More | Daily Visuals 11.21.23
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tee Grizzley, Smoke DZA featuring Flying Lotus and Conway The Machine, and more.
1w
Witnessing a shell of a man step into his own power while staring death in the eye, director Takashi Yamazaki was able to turn a $15 million monster movie into a priceless soul moving movie experience that audiences won’t soon forget.
1w
The Little Brother documentary "May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story" will make its premiere on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The film will be hosted on the group's YouTube channel.
Jeff Teague, the host of the Club 520 podcast, shared a hilarious story involving Charles Oakley and Tyrone Hill.
An audio clip from 2010 of 50 Cent discussing Sean "Diddy" Combs with DJ Whoo Kid has resurfaced amid the Cassie Venture drama.
Houston’s Honeyland Festival went down November 11 & 12 in Crown Festival Park and it was a heaping helping of Black excellence in the food, beverages, music, and art industries. Urban One was proud to be an Official Media Partner and was on the ground to document the festivities that included Texas rap legend Bun […]
Snoop Dogg fooled his fans after his "going smokeless" post on Instagram and is actually hawking the smokeless Solo Stove product.
Boosie is considering suing Rod Wave for the use of a chorus for the song "Long Journey from the Florida artist's Nostalgia album.
The charges comes months after police raided their mansion in Chatsworth, California, after Trench Baby was accused of being involved in a robbery that took place earlier.
LeVar Burton threw a jab at the conservative Moms For Liberty group during his speech as host of the National Book Awards last week. The group claimed that the 'Reading Rainbow' star threatened them in a post on social media afterward.
While one would think that Drake probably just wanted to put the fear of God into Tha God with his team behind him, Charlamagne later learned it was probably a bit more serious than that when he revealed another incident that went down while he was at an iHeart event.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is fed up with the current political system and expressed her frustrations during an Instagram Live session.
Tyla, a South African singer known for the massive hit "Water" sparked a debate over the term coloured on X.
Two of the culture’s greatest talents will receive a newly created honor. Rakim and Scarface are set to be honored at the first Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards. Vibe Magazine is reporting that the two legends will each be given a high profile distinction for their contribution to the Rap genre. On Friday (Nov. 17) the Paid […]
It’s almost universally understood that Pardi fumbled the ball when he cheated on Meg Thee Stallion. Well, in order to up the struggle, he dropped a diss track aimed at his former flame, and he’s getting cooked for the tomfoolery. Keeping it a been, we knew this inevitable after Meg dropped “Cobra” and made Pardi […]
Just a day after Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs, accusing him of rape and abuse, the case has been settled. https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1725724631661990021 According to the New York Times, both parties announced on Friday evening (Nov. 17) the settlement. However, neither side disclosed details of the settlement and its terms. “I have […]
2 Chainz, Lil Wayne & Usher “Transparency,” DJ Premier ft. Common “In Moe (Speculation)” & More | Daily Visuals 11.17.23
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Neek Bucks featuring Millyz, Cyhi and Pusha T, and more.
Blueface is still big mad at his momma, Karlissa Saffold, especially after she did a"tell-all" interview with professional tea-spiller Jason Lee.
The Keke Palmer / Darius Jackson drama hit another level, and poor Usher is caught a stray for no reason after Keke's momma brought up the singer's name during a recorded phone conversation.
