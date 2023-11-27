iOne4: Flex Posts | Template: 2 Across
National  |  By NewsOne Staff

After Being Sent To Prison By Texas’ Jim Crow System, Crystal Mason May Lose Her Home

Crystal Mason is in jail for voting. Here is how you can help.

5y

News  |  By Christopher Smith

Tiffany Haddish Opens Up On DUI Arrest, Will “Get Some Help”

Tiffany Haddish opened up about her DUI arrest over Thanksgiving weekend. She spoke exclusively with Kevin Frazier of 'Entertainment Tonight' about the incident last Friday in Beverly Hills.

1d

News  |  By Martin Berrios

Teyana Taylor Is Reportedly Disappointed In Iman Shumpert For Making Divorce Public

It seems Iman Shumpert did not stick to the script with regards to his divorce. Reports say Teyana Taylor is not happy he made it public. According to TMZ the Harlem, New York native had intended to keep their legal separation as private as possible. But according to the celebrity gossip site the former National […]

1d

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Clipse Honored In Washington, Pusha T Documents The Moment

Pusha T took to Instagram to salute The Kennedy Center, Mayor Muriel Bowser and more after a two-day visit to Washington, D.C.

1d

News  |  By Christopher Smith

2 New York City Men Cleared After Wrongful Convictions Vacated, Served Combined 50 Years

Two New York City men wrongfully convicted and jailed in the 1990s for murder had their sentences vacated in a Manhattan court on Monday. The cases were reinvestigated after it was found they were tied to the "Dirty 30" precinct in Harlem.

1d

News  |  By Tron Snow

Standing On Business: X Users Make Jokes Out of Altercation Between King Harris, T.I. and Tiny At Atlanta Falcons Game

X users have plenty of jokes following King Harris' altercation with his father T.I.

1d

News  |  By O Mazariego

PIX11 Blesses Jim Jones With The Community Hero Award

Making the most of his turn to give back, Jim really has been trying to do what he can to get others to help him in his effort to uplift the less fortunate.

1d

News  |  By Robert Longfellow

Nardo Wick’s Weed Carriers Knocked Out Fan Seeking Picture, X Is Appalled

Nardo Wick is about to catch a hefty lawsuit. A fan of the rapper allegedly got knocked out by his entourage for what’s being reported as the faux pas of…asking for a photo. https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1729553256106414318 Footage hit the Internet of what looks like a fan approaching the rapper and his weed carries, baggage handlers or such […]

1d

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Key Vhani, Florida Rapper Who Shot & Killed Manager, Out On Bond

Key Vhani, a rising rapper out of South Florida, was seen on video in a tussle with two men when she pulled out a firearm and opened fire, striking one of the men. Key Vhani was arrested after suffering injuries and was recently released on bond as she awaits trial for second-degree murder. As seen […]

1d

News  |  By Alvin aqua Blanco

Diddy Steps Down As Chairman Of REVOLT

Sean “Diddy” Combs is stepping down as Chairman of Revolt. The Bad Boy Records founder is stepping back from his role after multiple women have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault, amongst other crimes. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure […]

1d

News  |  By O Mazariego

Group Of Gun-Packing Women Are Sticking Up Cab Drivers In NYC

The women are still at large and police are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS if they happen to run into these women.

1d

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Kanye West Allegedly Wants To Buy Out Lil Durk’s Contract

Kanye West is allegedly planning to buy out the remaining years of the recording track Lil Durk has with Alamo Records.

1d

News  |  By Martin Berrios

Diddy’s Former Head Of Security Speaks On Allegedly Witnessing Cassie Abuse

The Diddy scandal continues to get even more bizarre. His former head of security has cryptically spoken up after being named in Cassie’s lawsuit. As spotted on TMZ last week the scandal brought another former Bad Boy Entertainment employee out of the shadows. The “Me & U” singer claimed in her court documents that Roger Bonds, […]

2d

News  |  By O Mazariego

Busta Rhymes ft. DaBaby & T-Pain “Big Everything,” Bubba Sparxxx ft. Adam Calhoun “They Just Don’t Know” & More | Daily Visuals 11.27.23

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Luh Tyler, Teelow, and more.

2d

News  |  By Martin Berrios

Opening Statements In The YSL RICO Trial Started Today

Young Thug and his associates will finally have their chance in court. The opening statements for the YSL RICO trial began today. Raw Story is reporting that the much anticipated federal trial regarding Young Thug allegedly running an organized criminal empire commenced today. According to CNN the prosecutor immediately came out swinging and portrayed YSL as a miniature […]

2d

News  |  By Zack Linly

Jimmy Iovine Accused Of Sexual Abuse Under New York’s Adult Survivors Act

Legendary music industry executive Jimmy Iovine has been issued a summons by an anonymous plaintiff who has accused him of sexual abuse. According to Variety, the summons was filed last week in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County. And while the filing doesn’t go into much explicit detail regarding what Iovine […]

2d

News  |  By Christopher Smith

SZA, Usher Atop The Soul Train Awards 2023 Winners’ List

SZA topped the winners' list at the 2023 Soul Train Awards which were held in Hollywood, California and hosted by Keke Palmer on Sunday. Usher would take home three trophies including the Certified Soul Award.

2d

News  |  By O Mazariego

Beyoncé Says Online Criticism Motivated Blue Ivy To Work Harder On Her Dance Skills

While we don't know if this will lead to Blue pursuing a career in dancing, music or any other avenue of entertainment, at least we know she'll put in that work to be the best she can be in that field.

2d

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Chaka Zulu Has 2022 Murder Charge Dropped

Chaka Zulu, a longtime music manager and executive, was cleared of his 2022 murder charge by prosecutors in the matter.

2d

News  |  By Tron Snow

Target Responds To Viral TikTok Post Exposing Suspicious Black Friday Signage

TikTok users believe they have caught Target redhanded.

2d

News  |  By Lance Strong

Diddy Facing 2 New Lawsuits After Settling With Cassie

Sean "Diddy" Combs was hit with two new lawsuits alleging sexual assault and rape, and in one suit, Aaron Hall was named as a defendant.

2d

News  |  By Christopher Smith

Florida Politician Blasts “Out of Control” Kodak Black

A candidate for a political seat in Florida is taking his opponent to task for giving a proclamation to controversial rapper and Donald Trump supporter last week, sending a statement to the local newspaper.

2d

News  |  By O Mazariego

Biggie & Tupac’s Signed Finger Printed Arrest Cards Are Up For Sale

You have to wonder how someone was able to get access to these joints. Either way, someone's about to get paid big time.

2d

News  |  By Tron Snow

Add It To The List: Suge Knight Claims Diddy Put His Hands On A Female Assistant For Not Telling Him About Alleged Kid Cudi/Cassie Fling

Diddy's longtime nemesis and former Death Row CEO, Suge Knight, became the latest person to throw a big handful of salt in the Bad Boy mogul's open wound.

2d

News  |  By Robert Longfellow

Poked In PC: Derek Chauvin Got Shanked In Prison, X Goes About Its Business

George Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin, is reportedly in the hospital after he was assaulted by a fellow inmate. Apparently, the disgraced ex-cop got shanked. Reportedly, Chauvin, 47, got stabbed on Friday (Nov. 24) in Arizona. Reports the Associated Press: The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued […]

4d

News  |  By Robert Longfellow

Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy

Aaron Hall’s alleged past is catching up with him something awful. The former Guy singer is getting dragged for filth after revelations that he may be a sexual assaulter, as well as his past antics, are getting resurrected and indicted on social media. https://twitter.com/meghanncuniff/status/1728181221912654058 A new lawsuit claims that Sean Diddy Combs and Aaron Hall […]

4d

News  |  By Alvin aqua Blanco

Raphael Saadiq Drops “Miracle” ft. Kelli-Leigh From ‘Candy Cane Lane Soundtrack’

You just know Eddie Murphy’s forthcoming holiday film, Candy Cane Lane, is serious if Raphael Saadiq is on the soundtrack. On Friday (Nov. 24) the renowned artist premiered a new song called “Miracle,” featuring British singer Kelli-Leigh, on Amazon Music. “The song ‘Miracle’ is about, of course, a miracle,” said Saadiq in a statement. “Once […]

5d

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Beat The Rush: Check Out These Black Friday 2023 Deals

For this year's Black Friday gift guide, we've put together a small list of brands running special sales through Cyber Monday.

5d

News  |  By Robert Longfellow

Blue-Eyed Bickering: Daryl Hall Sues John Oates, X Declares End Of Days

Friendships come and go, but some fallouts particularly hurt, even for strangers on the outside looking in. Case in point, Daryl Hall is suing his long-time musical partner John Oates, and social media is in shambles over it. Is Hall & Oates, the Philadelphia natives are responsible for some all-time great, Blue-Eyed Soul grooves including […]

6d

News  |  By Martin Berrios

Fetty Wap Discusses His Career In First Interview Behind Bars

The story of Fetty Wap is a cautionary tale that all rappers should take heed to. He has conducted his first interview since being in prison. XXL Magazine has secured the MC’s first Q&A while he serves time. While it seems that he is holding himself accountable he did make it clear that he knows […]

6d

News  |  By Christopher Smith

Melissa Barrera Axed From ‘Scream 7’ Over Israel-Hamas Post

Melissa Barrera, who played Sam Carpenter in the recent "Scream" movies, has been dropped from the latest film with the company citing her social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war as the reason.

6d

News  |  By Christopher Smith

Black Sheep’s Suit Against Universal Music Dismissed

A judge has dismissed Black Sheep's lawsuit against Universal Music Group over unpaid royalties, claiming the group didn't meet the time statues dictated by their contract to make a claim.

6d

News  |  By O Mazariego

Axel Foley Back: ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Starring Eddie Murphy Officially Starts Filming

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2024 but don't be surprised if it drops on December 5, 2024 which would be exactly 30 years after the original hit theaters.

6d

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Dank-Ful: Hip-Hop Wired’s Thanksgiving Weekend Cannabis Gift Guide 2023

Happy Thanksgiving. We're celebrating the holiday in a different way this year with our cannabis-themed gift guide.

6d

News  |  By O Mazariego

Gucci Mane ft. B.G. & Mike WiLL Made-It “Cold,” Kodak Black “Lemme See” & More | Daily Visuals 11.22.23

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from K Camp, J. Stone, and more.

1w

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Did Rory & Mal Jab At Joe Budden Over Diddy Situation?

After Diddy settled with Cassie, Rory and Mal took shots at broadcasters who avoided the topic and Joe Budden may have been a target.

1w

News  |  By Tron Snow

One-Sided Beef?: Meek Mill Calls Out Trippie Redd In A Series of Now-Deleted Instagram Posts

Meek Mill versus Trippie Redd? We bet no one had that on their 2023 bingo cards.

1w

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Rashad McCants Says Kevin Durant Will Be Better Than LeBron James, NBA Twitter Loses It

Rashad McCants made a statement on Gilbert Arenas' podcast that Kevin Durant will go down as a better player than LeBron James.

1w

News  |  By Alvin aqua Blanco

Former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre Sued By Ex-Assistant For Sexual Assault

Former Bay Boy Records President Harve Pierre is being sued by a former assistant for sexual assault, amongst other allegations. Rolling Stone reports that Pierre, a longtime member of Diddy’s inner circle of Bad Boy executives, is being accused of grooming and sexually assaulting the victim, who is unnamed. The Jane Doe plaintiff filed her […]

1w

News  |  By Alvin aqua Blanco

Social Media Reacts To Drake’s New Face Tattoo, Translates To “Poor” & “Misfortune” In Arabic

Drake has a new face tattoo and, like with any Drizzy-related fashion statement (y’all remember them weird side buns with the pink hairclips), the new tat has caused social media to explode in responses that range from mocking to compliments to, well, much more mocking. First, let’s talk about the tattoo, which is small enough […]

1w

News  |  By Martin Berrios

Future Unveils His LANVIN LAB Collection

Future has just added yet another notch on his already decorated belt. The Atlantia rapper has launched his first ever collection with LANVIN. On Monday, November 20 the French luxury fashion house unveiled Future’s inaugural drop. According to a press release Future drew “upon the LANVIN archives to create a unisex collection, which emphasizes his […]

1w

News  |  By Martin Berrios

Footage Shows A$AP Rocky Holding Gun Prior To A$AP Relli Being Shot, Allegedly

A$AP Rocky has a new set of legal problems to deal with. Pretty Flacko will have to stand trial for allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli. TMZ is reporting that the Harlem, New York native will have to defend his name in a court of law for discharging a firearm at his former A$AP MOB collaborator. […]

1w

News  |  By Christopher Smith

President Biden, White House Launch Threads Accounts

President Joe Biden has launched an account on Threads, the rival social media platform to Elon Musk's X and will have another for his re-election campaign. He joins The White House, which launched theirs previously.

1w

News  |  By O Mazariego

2 Chainz, Lil Wayne & Benny The Butcher “Oprah & Gayle,” Paul Wall, Bun B & Chalie Boy “Bounce, Rock, Skate” & More | Daily Visuals 11.21.23

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tee Grizzley, Smoke DZA featuring Flying Lotus and Conway The Machine, and more.

1w

News  |  By O Mazariego

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Movie Review

Witnessing a shell of a man step into his own power while staring death in the eye, director Takashi Yamazaki was able to turn a $15 million monster movie into a priceless soul moving movie experience that audiences won’t soon forget.

1w

News  |  By ionecstewart

News  |  By Christopher Smith

Little Brother Documentary Makes YouTube Debut on Black Friday

The Little Brother documentary "May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story" will make its premiere on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The film will be hosted on the group's YouTube channel.

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Jeff Teague Tells Hilarious Charles Oakley Tale On Club 520 Podcast

Jeff Teague, the host of the Club 520 podcast, shared a hilarious story involving Charles Oakley and Tyrone Hill.

News  |  By Lance Strong

Old 50 Cent Clip Of Rapper Dragging Diddy & His Exploits Surfaces

An audio clip from 2010 of 50 Cent discussing Sean "Diddy" Combs with DJ Whoo Kid has resurfaced amid the Cassie Venture drama.

News  |  By Robert Longfellow

Bun B, Scarface & More Talk Houston’s Honeyland Festival

Houston’s Honeyland Festival went down November 11 & 12 in Crown Festival Park and it was a heaping helping of Black excellence in the food, beverages, music, and art industries. Urban One was proud to be an Official Media Partner and was on the ground to document the festivities that included Texas rap legend Bun […]

News  |  By Tron Snow

Bill Burr Clowns MAGA Trolls For Crying About His Wife Flipping Off Donald Trump

News  |  By Christopher Smith

Pete Rock Says Luther Vandross Thanked Him For Sampling His Music

Arts & Entertainment  |  By ionecstewart

Ze Zones

News  |  By O Mazariego

Owner Of Social Status Under IRS Investigation For Reselling Sneakers

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Snoop Dogg Hawks New Smokeless Solo Stove After Fooling Fans

Snoop Dogg fooled his fans after his "going smokeless" post on Instagram and is actually hawking the smokeless Solo Stove product.

News  |  By O Mazariego

Jay Rock & Bongo ByTheWay “Still That Way,” The Alchemist ft. Curren$y “Paint Different” & More | Daily Visuals 11.20.23

News  |  By Christopher Smith

Exclusive: Dres Talks Legacy & More In ‘The Choice Is Yours’ Doc

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Muhammad Aziz, Exonerated In Malcolm X Assassination, Files Lawsuit Against Federal Government

News  |  By Martin Berrios

Dame Dash Still Feels Lyor Cohen Should Take Blame For Jay-Z Split

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Boosie Considers Lawsuit Against Rod Wave For Sampling His Music

Boosie is considering suing Rod Wave for the use of a chorus for the song "Long Journey from the Florida artist's Nostalgia album.

News  |  By O Mazariego

Polo G’s Brother Trench Baby Charged With Felony Murder In Drive-By Shooting

The charges comes months after police raided their mansion in Chatsworth, California, after Trench Baby was accused of being involved in a robbery that took place earlier.

News  |  By Christopher Smith

LeVar Burton Has Smoke For Moms For Liberty Over Book Banning

LeVar Burton threw a jab at the conservative Moms For Liberty group during his speech as host of the National Book Awards last week. The group claimed that the 'Reading Rainbow' star threatened them in a post on social media afterward.

News

Charlamagne Tha God Says Drake Had An “On Sight” Order On His Head

While one would think that Drake probably just wanted to put the fear of God into Tha God with his team behind him, Charlamagne later learned it was probably a bit more serious than that when he revealed another incident that went down while he was at an iHeart event.

News

Bonnets & Politics: Cardi B Slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams & President Joe Biden, X Users React

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is fed up with the current political system and expressed her frustrations during an Instagram Live session.

News

Tyla Sparks Pointless Debate Over Race & Identity On X

Tyla, a South African singer known for the massive hit "Water" sparked a debate over the term coloured on X.

News

Rakim & Scarface To Be Honored At First Ever Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards

Two of the culture’s greatest talents will receive a newly created honor. Rakim and Scarface are set to be honored at the first Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards. Vibe Magazine is reporting that the two legends will each be given a high profile distinction for their contribution to the Rap genre. On Friday (Nov. 17) the Paid […]

News  |  By Robert Longfellow

Pardi Drops Meg Thee Stallion Dis Track, X Gathers The Struggle Rapper

It’s almost universally understood that Pardi fumbled the ball when he cheated on Meg Thee Stallion. Well, in order to up the struggle, he dropped a diss track aimed at his former flame, and he’s getting cooked for the tomfoolery. Keeping it a been, we knew this inevitable after Meg dropped “Cobra” and made Pardi […]

News  |  By Robert Longfellow

Cassie & Sean Combs Settle Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Just a day after Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs, accusing him of rape and abuse, the case has been settled. https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1725724631661990021 According to the New York Times, both parties announced on Friday evening (Nov. 17) the settlement. However, neither side disclosed details of the settlement and its terms. “I have […]

News  |  By O Mazariego

2 Chainz, Lil Wayne & Usher “Transparency,” DJ Premier ft. Common “In Moe (Speculation)” & More | Daily Visuals 11.17.23

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Neek Bucks featuring Millyz, Cyhi and Pusha T, and more.

News  |  By Tron Snow

Blueface Is BIG MAD Following His Momma’s “Tell-All” Interview With Jason Lee

Blueface is still big mad at his momma, Karlissa Saffold, especially after she did a"tell-all" interview with professional tea-spiller Jason Lee.

iOne4: Feature Posts | Template: Cluster 4
News  |  By Tron Snow

Keke Palmer’s Momma Claims She Lied About Usher Being “Gay” To Protect Her Daughter

The Keke Palmer / Darius Jackson drama hit another level, and poor Usher is caught a stray for no reason after Keke's momma brought up the singer's name during a recorded phone conversation.

News

Diddy Is Not Under Criminal Investigation, Says NYPD In Corrected Statement

News

Feds Raid Homes Of 2 More Mayor Eric Adams’ Aides

News

Cardi B Defends Will Smith, Blasts Tasha K In Instagram Video

News

André 3000 Moving On From Rapping Isn’t Copping Out

News

50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Cassie Lawsuit

News

#BRUHNews: Balenciaga Is Selling A $925 Towel Disguised As A Skirt

News

Drake Drops ‘For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition’ & X Says The Boy Delivered

Television  |  By Jerry L. Barrow, Senior Editor

DIRTY DOZEN: Uncle Ruckus’ Most Racist Moments

Arts & Entertainment, Music  |  By Tony Grands

Pause!: 20 Of The Most Suspect Rap Lyrics In Hip-Hop

Two cans of the 23.5 ounce 'Four Loko' m
The Life  |  By theurbandaily Staff

Top 10 Hood Beverages

Arts & Entertainment, Television  |  By MrMecc

10 Best Celebrity Voices On “The Boondocks”

Television  |  By theurbandaily Staff

Jill Scott Talks To Mo’Nique About “Sins Of The Mother”

Celebrity News  |  By smokey fontaine

Jamie Foxx Explains Halle Berry Smooch!

Celebrity News  |  By Shamika Sanders

Notable Quotable: The Greatest Joseline Henandez Quotes From “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”

HAITI-LIL WAYNE
Arts & Entertainment, Music  |  By TheUrbanDaily Staff

10 Funniest Rap Lyrics Ever

Celebrity News  |  By theurbandaily Staff

Diddy Exposed 15-Year-Old Usher To Parties, Drugs And Orgies

Amber Rose/Ray J
Word?  |  By The Urban Daily Staff

There’s Only One Reason Amber Rose Is Hooking Up With Ray J

Arts & Entertainment, Music  |  By smokey fontaine

VIDEO: Former Employee Writes A ‘Letter To Puff’

Uncategorized  |  By theurbandaily Staff

The Top 10 Funniest White Movies That Black People Love

Arts & Entertainment, Music  |  By Jerry L. Barrow, Senior Editor

Illuminati Songs: 33 Lyrics About The Secret Society

Opinion  |  By TheUrbanDaily Staff

WTF?: Nicaraguan Boy Has Sex With Chickens [NSFW VIDEO]

Uncategorized  |  By Ariel C. James

Top 10 Reasons Thanksgiving Is Evil

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Travis Scott Opens Up About Astroworld Tragedy In New Interview

Travis Scott was profiled in GQ magazine in its Men Of The Year edition and spoke openly about the Astroworld tragedy.

2w

News  |  By Robert Longfellow

X Reacts To Kid Cudi Confirming Cassie’s Claim That Diddy Blew Up His Car, Allegedly

The bombshell allegations that Diddy abused and raped Cassie have been rocking the Internets since the story broke on Thursday (Nov. 16). But one particular detail that has social media enthralled is the claim that a jealous Diddy had Kid Cudi’s car bombed because he dared to date Cassie. While the myriad of accusations Cassie […]

2w

News  |  By O Mazariego

Drake ft. J. Cole “First Person Shooter,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again “My Address Public” & More | Daily Visuals 11.16.23

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from JMilli, Peezy, and more.

2w

News  |  By Alvin aqua Blanco

Cassie Accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs Of Rape, Years Of Abuse In Lawsuit

Allegedly, Kid Cudi's car got blown up because he dated Cassie.

2w

News  |  By Martin Berrios

Over $1 Billion Dollars Worth Of Bandooloo Luxury Goods Seized In NYC

Federal authorities have made a significant dent within the counterfeit industry. Over $1 billion dollars worth of fake goods were seized in New York City. Raw Story is reporting that a national task force has made into the record books when it comes to the black market. On Wednesday, November 15 prosecutors announced their biggest […]

2w

News  |  By Christopher Smith

Lil Uzi Vert Replaced By Future & Metro Boomin For Rolling Loud California

Rolling Loud has replaced Lil Uzi Vert on its upcoming festival lineup after they publicly stated they didn't agree to perform at the show. Taking their place will be Future and Metro Boomin.

2w

News  |  By O Mazariego

Marvel Drops Teaser Trailer For ‘What If…?’ 2nd Season

An interesting little tidbit that fans will immediately notice is that someone new is voicing the Black Panther in this series, and it isn't Letitia Wright's Shuri that took over the mantle in Wakanda Forever.

2w

News  |  By D.L. Chandler

Diageo Legal Battle With Sean “Diddy” Combs Will Resume In 2024

Diageo, a leading adult beverages giant, was granted a stay in the lawsuit brought by former partner Sean "Diddy" Combs.

2w

News  |  By O Mazariego

Drake Announces Surprise Album ‘Scary Hours 3,’ Drops “First Person Shooter” Video

While no track listing for the album was provided, you can bet his fans won't even need one to check out what Drake's been cooking in the kitchen when he serves up 'Scary Hours 3'.

2w

News  |  By Martin Berrios

André 3000 Respectfully Declined Performing At Virgil Abloh’s Funeral

André 3000’s new instrument is opening new doors for him. He has revealed that he was asked to perform at Virgil Abloh’s funeral but he respectfully declined. As previously reported the Outkast member is on the verge of returning to the music industry but his way. This week it was announced that he will be […]

2w

News  |  By Lance Strong

Baes & Baddies: Yani The Body Is Coming For The Curvy Crown

In our latest Baes & Baddies feature piece, we're checking out the curvy and stunning Yani The Body. She's coming for the curvy crown.

2w

News  |  By O Mazariego

Akon & AMIRROR “Far Away,” Trippie Redd “Pray 4 Us” & More | Daily Visuals 11.15.23

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from OhGeesy, Larry June and Cardo, and more.

2w

News  |  By Christopher Smith

Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Clowned For Birthday Raps In Video

Leonardo Dicaprio celebrated his birthday over the weekend in Hollywood, and video footage leaked showing him excitedly rapping along with Gang Starr and Nice and Smooth's "DWYCK". The video got mixed responses from people online.

2w

News  |  By O Mazariego

Nicki Minaj, Post Malone & Lil Uzi Vert (Maybe?) To Headline ‘Rolling Loud: California’

Interestingly enough Digital Music News is reporting that Lil Uzi Vert took to his IG page to say “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud — I don’t understand why my name is on here.”

2w

News  |  By Tron Snow

Man Who Relieved Gaudy Pastor Bishop Lamor Whitehead of His Jewels During Church Service Stream Pleads Guilty

Gaudy Brooklyn Pastor Bishop Lamor Whitehead got some justice when one of the men who robbed him during a livestream service pleaded guilty.

2w

