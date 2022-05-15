18-Year-Old White Supremacist Terrorist Murdered 10 In Buffalo Mass Shooting, Twitter Points Out The Racism

CLOSE

An 18-year-old white male dressed in military attire and body armor opened fire in a Buffalo supermarket, killing at least 10. The mass shooting has been described as a “racially motivated hate crime” and as we have to come to expect, the domestic terrorist was radicalized right here in the US of A and online.

What happened to Critical Race Theory being the problem?

The shooter posted a reportedly racist, 106-page manifesto that cites the Great Replacement conspiracy theory. That course won’t be found in college or law school but lives and breathes every night on FOX News thanks to Tucker Carlson.

As for the shooter, he was apprehended alive, which is also on-brand when it comes to these types of incidents where a white shooter is involved.

BNO has details that reveal the shooter came for nothing less than carnage and murder:

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when police were called for an active shooter with a semi-automatic rifle at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Upon arrival, officers found victims both inside and outside the supermarket.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the gunman had opened fire outside the store – shooting four people, including three people who died – before walking into the building. He said the shooter was heavily armed, wearing military fatigues, and prepared for a shootout with police.

Gramaglia said the security guard at the store was a retired police officer who shot the suspect, but the bullet had no effect because he was wearing armored plating. “The suspect engaged our retired officer and he was ultimately shot and deceased at the scene,” the commissioner said.

The gunman then continued his way through the store, killing multiple people, until he reached the entrance again and was met by police. “At that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck,” Gramaglia said, adding that police convinced him to drop the gun before taking him into custody.

When the smoke cleared 13 people were shot and 10 were dead. Several victims were taken to the hospital where two remain in critical condition.

Now the sanitizing of the shooter as being mentally ill or a “poor kid” has already begun in certain circles. Was he also allowed to order some Burger King or nah?

The shooter wasn’t a local and reportedly drove hours to commit this massacre, which he streamed on Twitch. It’s also blatant that he targeted a Black neighborhood. So to call this anything but domestic terrorism is a blatant lie.

Check out reactions to the Buffalo shooting below. Keep that racist twerp under the jail, forever.

18-Year-Old White Supremacist Terrorist Murdered 10 In Buffalo Mass Shooting, Twitter Points Out The Racism was originally published on hiphopwired.com