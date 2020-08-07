https://cdn.agechecker.net/static/age-gate/v1/age-gate.js
2 Chainz & Rick Ross’ Verzuz Featured “Assential Workers” & A Masseuse, Twitter Enjoyed The Mess

Posted August 7, 2020

Twitter Reacts To 2 Chainz & Rick Ross' Verzuz Battle

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


If you watched the latest Verzuz battle featuring 2 Chainz and Rick Ross chances are incredibly high, it had you wishing you were at your favorite day party, acting up.

For the latest installment of the insanely-popular “battle series” now powered by Apple Music, the two artists decide to bring more than their just plethora of hits and features. Dos Necklaces and Rozay served as ” job creators”  as well. When the highly-anticipated event began, it was a bit lacking on the energy side, that was until 2 Chainz went his bag of strip club bars and dropped Juicy J’s booty-shaking anthem “Bandz A Make Her Dance.” Now due to COVID-19 strip clubs should be closed, but in the city of Atlanta, they are most definitely not, just ask Lou Williams, but that didn’t stop Titty Boi from bringing in two dancers or as he called them “essential workers” to enhance the experience.

For good measure, they were also masked being they couldn’t properly social distance during their twerk session. If 2 Chainz’s goal was to remind us that we were in the strip club capital… mission accomplished.

Not to be left out, the king of being overdramatic Ross had to get in on the misogyny. Rozay told 2 Chainz to hold his bottle of Luc Belaire Rare while a masked masseuse came and administered a massage to the shirtless rapper as he tried to recite his stellar verse from Kanye West’s “Devil In A New Dress.”

Besides the antics and honestly, the uncomfortable use of women as props, we did get some new music and unreleased bars that should have seen the light of the day. Ross dropped a verse that was supposed to live on West’s song “Famous” off his mess of an album The Life of Pablo plus another gem that didn’t make it onto Meek Mill’s stellar cut “What’s Free” that featured JAY-Z. The MMG also used the moment to drop a new record called “Pin Me to the Cross” that featured a dig at the 2020’s biggest coon, Terry Crews. 2 Chainz also premiered a new single featuring Lil Wayne which HBCUs should appreciate when things return to “normal.”

Oh, and sidebar, Drake honestly walked out of that Verzuz a winner cause that man’s feature game is crazy.

Last night’s Verzuz was entertaining, not sure where it goes in the rankings, but we will leave that up to y’all to decide. You can peep the reactions to the spectacle in the gallery below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

2 Chainz & Rick Ross’ Verzuz Featured “Assential Workers” & A Masseuse, Twitter Enjoyed The Mess  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

