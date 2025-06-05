20 Famous Black Talk Show Hosts

Updated: June 5, 2025 at 3:30 PM EST

Talk shows have long been a staple of American television, offering a platform for entertainment, discussion, and cultural exchange. Over the years, numerous Black hosts have

made indelible marks

on the industry, bringing unique perspectives and voices to the forefront. From groundbreaking daytime programs to late-night innovations, these hosts have not only entertained but also educated and inspired audiences worldwide with their groundbreaking talent, opening doors for future generations.

Meet Hazel Scott, the first Black woman to host a TV show.

Hazel Scott, a trailblazing jazz pianist and vocalist, is

widely recognized

by historians as the first Black woman to host her own national television program in the United States. According to

Women’s History,

more than just a performer, Scott was a fearless advocate for civil rights, standing up against the Hollywood studio system and testifying before the House Un-American Activities Committee during a time when doing so posed grave personal and professional risks. Her signature fusion of classical music with jazz rhythms captivated audiences across America and around the world.

Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, in 1920, Scott moved to New York City in 1924 with her mother and grandmother following her parents’ separation. She was the only child of R. Thomas Scott, a West African scholar, and Alma Long Scott, a classically trained pianist and accomplished saxophonist. Hazel’s musical aptitude emerged early—by age three, she could play piano by ear, and she was known to vocally protest when her mother’s students hit incorrect notes.

Thanks to her mother’s deep ties to the music world, Hazel was given a rare opportunity to audition for the prestigious Juilliard School of Music. She was accepted on a special waiver at the age of eight—a testament to her extraordinary talent.

By her teenage years, Scott was already a fixture in New York’s music scene. At 13, she joined her mother’s band, Alma Long Scott’s American Creolians. Two years later, she made her solo debut performing alongside Count Basie’s orchestra at the Roseland Ballroom. Around the same time, she won a contest that earned her a spot on local radio and soon after made her Broadway debut in the 1938 revue “

Sing Out the News

.” Despite her growing fame, Scott graduated from high school with honors.

Her breakthrough came in 1939 during a residency at Café Society, a groundbreaking integrated nightclub in Greenwich Village known for showcasing progressive talent. When Billie Holiday abruptly ended her engagement there, she personally recommended Scott as her successor. Scott quickly became the club’s star attraction and was affectionately dubbed the “Darling of Café Society.”

In 1950, Scott broke new ground once again with “

The Hazel Scott Show,”

a 15-minute television program aired three times a week. It initially broadcast in New York and later expanded nationally. On the show, Scott performed her unique blend of jazz, blues, and classical music, earning critical acclaim and strong viewership. However, her rising stardom was cut short when she was named in “

Red Channels

,” a publication that accused entertainers of Communist affiliations. The show was swiftly canceled, despite her refusal to back down under pressure.

Scott’s legacy is not only defined by her musical genius but also by her incredible commitment to justice and artistic integrity in the face of adversity. She walked so many of our favorite Black talk and TV show hosts could run and thrive.

Here’s a look at 20 influential Black talk show hosts who have shaped the landscape of television.