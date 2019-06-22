The incoming 2019 rooking class of the NBA is packed with young talent, emphasis on the youth part as evidenced by their lack of Hip-Hop knowledge. When challenged on trying to guess the name of famed Atlanta duo Outkast, the draftees failed miserably but that’s to be expected due to age.
ESPN invited the rookies to a game where they had to guess several key figures and culture items from the 1990s and it was clear that these twenty-somethings were not exposed to some of the references although some of their parents surely lived through it. It was when Outkast was flashed on the screen in the lighthearted game where the gang somewhat stumbled.
It’s all in good fun and the moment began trending on Twitter Saturday (June 22) for good reason. We’ve collected some of the reactions from the social media network below.
—
Photo: Getty
2019 NBA Draft Class Didn’t Know Who Outkast Was, Old Head Twitter Is Distraught #Outkast was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
I saw OutKast trending and thought another album was coming out. pic.twitter.com/8M4XA3xPr4— Cheria (ReRe) (@mzrere2u) June 22, 2019
2.
They really called Destiny’s Child “Soul Sisters” and “Cheetah Girls”💀🙅🏻♀️ https://t.co/1aiBJbIoc9— Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) June 22, 2019
3.
4.
“What is that? Gamecast ?” Lmaoooooo https://t.co/yIvY4eHMi0— Shawn (@FollowMyLead_92) June 22, 2019
5.
I'm 21, this made me feel old as hell.— The Fudgecycle 𝒪𝒻 𝒽𝒾ℊ𝒽 𝓈𝓉. BLM (@delante_hicks) June 22, 2019
6.
7.
Me: I don't really keep up with basketball, but it's nice seeing everyone else enjoy it. Maybe I'll-— Taz the Valentine Demon (@TazB_Leoncillo) June 22, 2019
NBA players: *don't know who Outkast or Destiny's Child is*
Me: pic.twitter.com/dRHVbQqI3U
8.
How do y'all NOT know who OutKast is. I'm the same age as yall but who raised y'all?!?! pic.twitter.com/O9cEuR5MvO— Chy🚀 (@SpazzMuffins) June 22, 2019
9.
10.
Last summer, my cousin (he’s 14) asked if OutKast was a one-hit wonder. I stopped the car and put it in park. I’m still mad, tbh. pic.twitter.com/tuP74vW8xP— Piet (@PVR87) June 22, 2019