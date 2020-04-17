2020 San Diego Comic-Con Canceled Because of Rona, Nerds & Blerds Are Sad But Understand

After weeks of speculation, San Diego Comic-Con International officially announced that the 2020 edition of the famed comic book convention is a dub due to the coronavirus pandemic.Summer is done!

In an official statement released on the convention’s website this morning (Apr.17), the news that cosplayers, comic book enthusiasts and exhibitors knew was inevitable was finally confirmed, SDCC 2020 is not happening for the first time since it started in 1969. Many were waiting for the announcement following California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom announced that mass gatherings were “not in the cards” when the state begins easing its lockdown restrictions.

“For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop-culture celebration, announced today with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021.”

“Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, [organizers] had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California has made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

The convention where plenty of big news is nerd culture is broke was supposed to take place on July 23-26 at San Diego Convention Center that it fills the 135,000 capacity. It is now expected to return, July 22-25, 2021. It’s sister convention, Wonder Con, which was supposed to take place this month, was canceled as well due to COVID-19.

Now that leaves New York Comic-Con, who has to make a tough decision. NYCC takes place in October, but we expect the convention’s organizers, ReedPOP, to come to the same conclusion as well.

As you can imagine, the news has saddened blerds, nerds, exhibitors, and cosplayers; still, they totally understand the decision and that their safety is essential, and stopping the spread of the virus is more important. Besides, they can opt to get a full refund on their badges or have the option to have them transferred over to next year’s convention.

