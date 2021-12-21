It might be hard to recall 50 Cent and his mastery of music considering his current career ascension as one of the film and TV industry’s top executives , but that’s where he began. Hinting towards retirement from music, the Queens rapper suggests that his upcoming sixth studio album might very well be his last.

50, given name Curtis Jackson, got his start officially in the music business in the early 2000s with a series of acclaimed mixtapes that showed his gift for songwriting, chorus construction, and gritty tales from the block. These days, Fif’s mastery within the world of storytelling has extended to his visionary projects such as Power, For Life, and other ventures like Branson Cognac.

While he could easily rest on his legacy, 50 is still a capable and compelling rapper and has remained relatively active in music since his 2014 album Animal Ambition, a slept-on effort that featured some of his best works in years but definitely not the sound of that year.

Fif fired off a tweet on Monday (Dec. 20) reminding people of his dominance and the teaser announcement for the project.

“Smile my next album might be my last. I terrorized hip hop for 14 years, don’t believe me [Neilsen], the numbers will never lie but I’m nobody’s favorite Smh Man I’m Top 10 dead or alive and I’m not done,” 50 wrote.

Looks like 50 Cent has something up his sleeve and could certainly prove to be a monster release considering his cache within the recording industry and his deep connections with the culture.

Check out the tweet below.

—

Photo: Getty

50 Cent Hints 6th Studio LP Could Be His Last, Says He’s Top 10 Dead Or Alive was originally published on hiphopwired.com