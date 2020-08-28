65 Years Ago, Emmett Till’s Murder Ignited Fire Within The Civil Rights Movement

The year 2020 will go down as a pivotal moment in the fight against racial injustice and the ever-present importance of Black lives in America and across the globe, just as decades ago significant changes began to arise. On this day 65 years ago Emmett Till, just 14, was unjustly murdered and the Civil Rights Movement became galvanized as never before, and the pain Black America endured then, unfortunately, persists today.

The story of Till’s death has been told on these pages many times before, so we suggest you reference those past posts to update yourselves on the history of the tragic event. If preferred, the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation is also an excellent resource.

Via Twitter, several users on the platform shared their thoughts and perspectives regarding Till and his looming legacy in connection with the movement of his era, and that of today with Black Lives Matter and all progressive groups fighting for all Black lives.

We’ve got those reactions below.

