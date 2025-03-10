7 Black Country Music Artists You Need To Know

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter , released in 2024, had fans across the globe grooving to country music with standout tracks like “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “BLACKBIIRD” But the album didn’t just captivate listeners, it sparked a wave of curiosity about country music’s deeper roots. Winning both Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the Grammys in February, Cowboy Carter introduced a fresh wave of talented artists reshaping the genre and prompted music lovers to look back into history to discover the Black pioneers who helped shape the country sound. MORE: The History Of Black Cowboys: America’s 1st Heroes Of The Western Frontier Country music, a genre born in the rural South and West of the U.S. in the early 20th century, is recognized for its simple harmonies, narrative lyrics, and the use of stringed instruments such as guitars, fiddles, banjos, and pedal steel, Merriam-Webster notes. According to the Jacksonville Music Experience , melodies of early Southern country music were heavily influenced by hymns from Black churches, while the playing styles were shaped by Black musicians. Over time, the genre absorbed elements of blues and jazz, and new instruments like the guitar and fiddle were incorporated, laying the foundation for what we now recognize as country music. DeFord Bailey One of the genre’s earliest trailblazers was DeFord Bailey , born in 1889 in Smith County, Tennessee. Raised in a farming family, Bailey became known for his iconic harmonica playing and is widely regarded as the first Black country artist. Per the Country Music Hall of Fame, his musical roots ran deep . He was the grandson of a fiddler and grew up in a household that embraced “Black hillbilly music,” a genre that fused elements of both Black and white rural traditions. Bailey’s musical education began in church, where he learned hymns, and from there, he honed his skills by mimicking the sounds of nature: the rhythm of passing trains, the howls of hounds chasing foxes, and the cacophony of animals on the farms he worked on. Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Bailey’s talents soon earned him radio airtime, and his big break came in 1927 when the WSM Barn Dance was spontaneously renamed during a broadcast. The program, which had previously focused on classical music, made an intentional shift toward showcasing “realism.” Bailey was introduced by announcer George Hay, who famously declared, “For the past hour, we have been listening to music largely from Grand Opera, but from now on, we will present ‘The Grand Ole Opry.’” This moment marked the birth of the Grand Ole Opry , one of the most iconic country music shows in history, and Bailey played an instrumental role in shaping its future. Bailey quickly became a staple of the Opry, earning the nickname “The Harmonica Wizard” for his dazzling performances. His renditions of songs like “Fox Chase” and “Pan American Blues” became legendary, showcasing his ability to mimic train whistles, animal calls, and other sounds of rural life. In 1932, as WSM expanded its broadcast power to 50,000 watts, Bailey’s music reached a wider audience, from the East Coast to the Rocky Mountains, inspiring countless harmonica players, both Black and white. DeFord Bailey’s contributions to country music were groundbreaking, and his influence continues to be felt today. His early work not only helped shape the sound of country music but also laid the foundation for future generations of Black artists to break into the genre and leave their mark on its rich history. From pioneers like Charley Pride to the new wave of talent like Mickey Guyton, Shaboozey, and Kane Brown, here are six more Black country musicians who have redefined the genre. SEE ALSO: The History Of Black Cowboys: America’s 1st Heroes Of The Western Frontier The Black Seminoles: How Fugitive Slaves Escaped To Mexico Before The Civil War

1. Charley Pride Charley Pride is widely regarded as the most successful Black country artist in history. His groundbreaking career, which spanned over five decades, broke down racial barriers and cemented his place as one of the genre's most celebrated and influential figures. Born in 1938 in Sledge, Mississippi, Pride grew up surrounded by the sounds of blues, gospel, and country music. His father, unknowingly fostering his son's passion for country, often tuned the family's Philco radio to Nashville's WSM-AM to catch the Grand Ole Opry broadcasts, according to the music legend's website. At the age of 14, Charley purchased his first guitar, a Silvertone from the Sears Roebuck catalog, and taught himself how to play by listening to the songs on the radio. However, his path to music was delayed by his promising baseball career. By the age of 16, Charley had gained recognition as a talented player, starting with the Iowa State League before advancing to the Negro American League, where he played as both a pitcher and outfielder for the Memphis Red Sox. In 1953, Pride signed with the Boise Yankees, a Class C farm team for the New York Yankees. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury sidelined his pitching career, leading to his eventual release after stints with lower-level teams in Wisconsin. Despite the setback in baseball, Pride remained determined to pursue music. In 1958, he made his first attempt at a music career by recording a demo at Sun Studio in Memphis. Armed with his guitar, he recorded the song "There's My Baby (Walkin')"—a reworking of the 1957 pop hit "The Stroll" by The Diamonds. Pride eventually found his true calling in country music during the 1960s. His smooth baritone voice and ability to blend traditional country sounds with his own style made him an instant hit, with songs like "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" and "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone?" becoming massive successes. Pride's contributions to country music made him a household name and helped open doors for other Black artists in the genre. In 2000, Charley Pride became the first African American artist to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, a testament to his lasting impact on the genre. His groundbreaking career not only shattered racial boundaries but also helped shape the sound of country music for generations to come, solidifying his place as an icon in the industry.











2. Ray Charles Though primarily known for his pioneering work in R&B and soul, Ray Charles made significant contributions to country music with his album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music in 1962. This album was groundbreaking for blending soul and country in a way that had never been done before. According to the Jacksonville Music Experience, the project spent 14 weeks atop the U.S. Pop albums chart and introduced a wide audience to the sounds of country music. His renditions of country classics like "I Can't Stop Loving You" and "You Are My Sunshine" brought a new dimension to the genre and introduced country music to a broader, more diverse audience. Charles's influence is still felt in both the country and soul music scenes.





3. Linda Martell Linda Martell is often celebrated as one of the first Black women to make a significant impact in country music, a genre that was predominantly white during her rise to fame. Born in 1941 in South Carolina, she made history in the late 1960s with memorable hits like "Color Him Father" and "Bad Case of the Blues." Martell made a groundbreaking achievement in 1969 when her hit single "Color Him Father" reached #22 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. According to her website, this made her the highest-charting Black female country artist at the time, a record she held until Beyoncé's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" debuted at #1 on Feb. 21, 2024. Growing up in South Carolina, Martell's musical journey began with family performances before she was discovered as a solo act at the Charleston Air Force Base. She moved to Nashville in 1969, where she released her debut single, which charted in the Top 25 that same year. This success paved the way for her only album, Color Me Country, which made its way into the Top 40 of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The album featured three charting singles and earned praise from Billboard for its authenticity. Color Me Country led to high-profile opportunities, including appearances on Hee Haw, package shows with country legends like Waylon Jennings and Hank Snow, and 12 total performances on the Grand Ole Opry. In 1969, Martell became the first Black woman to perform on the Opry stage, a groundbreaking moment that opened doors for other Black artists in the country music scene. Although her career was relatively brief, Martell's courage and pioneering spirit made her a trailblazer for future generations of Black women in country music. Her legacy continues to inspire those who follow in her footsteps, reminding us of the importance of representation and inclusion in the genre. Martell was credited on Beyoncé's songs "Spaghettii" alongside Shaboozey, and "The Linda Martell Show," off Cowboy Carter. Both songs include spoken word commentary from the music legend.

4. Mickey Guyton Mickey Guyton has emerged as a powerful advocate for diversity and inclusion within country music. Born in 1983 in Arlington, Texas, Guyton made her debut with the heartfelt single "Better Than You Left Me" and quickly established herself as a vocal champion for marginalized voices in the industry. Her song "Black Like Me," released after the tragic death of George Floyd, provided an intimate and poignant reflection on the racial inequality she has experienced both within country music and as a Black woman in America. The track resonated deeply with listeners, offering a personal narrative of what it means to navigate a predominantly white genre. In 2021, Guyton made history by becoming the first Black woman to both host and perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards, a groundbreaking achievement that captured widespread attention. Her trailblazing year continued with her Grammy nomination, making her the first Black female solo artist to be nominated in a country category, Best Country Solo Performance. Guyton's presence at the 2021 Grammy Awards further solidified her status as a pioneering force in the industry, breaking barriers and paving the way for future Black artists in country music.

5. Shaboozey Shaboozey is a genre-blending artist who is known for merging country with rap and hip-hop, creating a distinctive style that challenges the conventional boundaries of country music. Born in Kentucky, Shaboozey's music explores the intersection of country, rap, and trap music, often blending storytelling lyrics with fast-paced beats and catchy hooks. He's part of a wave of artists who are redefining what country music can be, proving that the genre is constantly evolving and open to experimentation. In 2024, his hit song "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He's gone on to release hits like "Good News" and appeared on the Cowboy Carter fan-favorites, "Spaghettii" and "Sweet Honey Buckiin."




