9 NBA Players Who Got Caught Up In Cheating Scandals

1. Booby Gibson and Keyshia Cole split thanks to his dirty doggin' ways.
2. In 2003, Kobe Bryant admitted to stepping out on his wife after being accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old hotel employee.
3. Dwyane Wade was supposedly "on break" from Gabrielle Union when he fathered a child in 2013...but sources (and social media posts) say otherwise.
4. Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian multiple times, most recently with Kylie Jenner's bestie Jordyn Woods.
5. That's right, Shaq reportedly did Shaunie dirty...and everybody found out during Kobe's sexual assault case (allegedly).
6. Tony Parker and Eva Longoria reportedly divorced after he got caught cheating with a teammate's wife.
7. Nick Young got caught creeping on Iggy Azalea while they were engaged.
8. Lamar Odom also cheated on Khloe Kardashian...for years, while battling drug addiction.
9. Ray Allen got caught cheating on Shannon Walker Williams all willy nilly thanks to not knowing how to properly DM.
Frequent cheater Tristan Thompson got caught out there again, this time with Kylie Jenner‘s bestie Jordyn Woods—but he isn’t the only NBA player to be exposed as a serial thot bopper.
Check out the gallery to see what other ballers have been caught in the act.
