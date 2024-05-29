9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

It’s not hyperbole that Diddy is now officially disgraced after CNN revealed video footage of the Bad Boy Records founder Cassie’s bravery in coming forward with her truth opened the door for more women, and a man, to come forward with lawsuits accusing Combs of a myriad of heinous charges that include sexual assault, trafficking and even illegal firearms. Save for the faux-apology he delivered after the hotel footage’s release, Diddy has been adamant that all the other acclaims are essentially money grabs and that he is the actual victim. Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Some phrases often heard when discussing Sean “Diddy” Combs lately include “How did he get away with it?” or “No one said anything?” In a new exposé from Rolling Stone, some of those questions are answered as the magazine took an in-depth look at the sordid behavior that the multihyphenate mogul has seemingly been practicing all along during his rise as a Hip-Hop icon.It’s not hyperbole that Diddy is now officially disgraced after CNN revealed video footage of the Bad Boy Records founder brutally beating his then girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura , in a hotel lobby back in 2016. By now you’ve probably heard the story—Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of rape and sex trafficking, amongst other offenses, that he quickly settled the next day.Cassie’s bravery in coming forward with her truth opened the door for more women, and a man, to come forward with lawsuits accusing Combs of a myriad of heinous charges that include sexual assault, trafficking and even illegal firearms. Save for the faux-apology he delivered after the hotel footage’s release, Diddy has been adamant that all the other acclaims are essentially money grabs and that he is the actual victim.Well, Rolling Stone sorted through all the receipts in the aforementioned lawsuits and also reached out to former Bad Boy employees, artists, friends and associates to paint a picture of who they describe as an “abusive, menacing figure.” The 6-month investigation led to the painting of a figure who has basically been a problem since his school days at Howard University when he was the party promoter and student who also finessed his way into an internship at Uptown Records, and eventually on to Hip-Hop stardom. During that ascent, there have allegedly been dozens of people traumatized by his behavior.To say that what Rolling Stone’s investigative report is damning would be an understatement. Here are some of the wildest revelations and allegations in the story.

1. Her Too Gina Huynh is an ex-girlfriend of Diddy who accused him of abuse while speaking to gossip blogger Tasha K (yes, the same one who owes Cardi B money) back in 2019. However, her story didn’t get much traction. Also worth noting, a personal chef who sued Diddy claims she walked in on him and Huynh engaging in “sexual activity.” The chef, Cindy Rueda, sued Diddy for sexual harassment, and it was settled out of court.

2. No Way Former Bad Boy President Kirk Burrow told Rolling Stone that after the mag approached Bad Boy about a Notorious B.I.G. cover after the rapper’s death, Diddy instead pushed for his own cover to help promote his own debut album, No Way Out. Bruh. “I was telling Sean, ‘Let’s make it Biggie. You still have a chance [for a cover in the future],’” Burrowes recalls. “He’s like ‘No, he’s dead. I’m putting out [Combs’ debut album, No Way Out] in July. I need to be on the cover of Rolling Stone.’”

3. Not Kim Source: Getty Much has been said about Kim Porter being Diddy’s one true love. However, the late model who shared three children with Diddy was also allegedly physically abused by him as well. And it goes without saying that he was anything but faithful. She reportedly broke up with him when he had another child while she was pregnant with her twin girls.

4. Shakir Stewart was minding his business… Source: Getty Shakir Stewart was a decorated music executive who passed away in 2008 (he was Def Jam’s VP of A&R at the time). But back in 2000, he made the mistake of daring to be romantically involved with Kim Porter, which in turn enrage Mr. Combs. Per Rolling Stone: In 2000, Porter’s fledgling courtship with late music executive Shakir Stewart enraged Combs. When the industry gathered for L.A. Reid’s wedding in Italy that summer, Combs went to Stewart’s room after the ceremony and allegedly broke a chair over Stewart’s head, Stewart’s mother and two of his close friends tell Rolling Stone. “He left him bleeding on a hotel floor in Italy,” Stewart’s mother, Portia, says. “He had to have stitches and then [Combs] threatened him … ‘I’m going to kill you’ … That’s when I said you need to get out of this business. This man is crazy.”

5. Hate Me Now Source: Getty Too often forgotten is how back in 1999, Diddy and his bodyguards barged into then Interscope Records executive Steve Stoute’s office laid hands and feet on him. Reportedly, Diddy was upset with the edit of Nas’ “Hate Me Now” video that was sent to MTV. They settled out of court for about $500K (at minimum), and are still friends. But yeah, that happened.

6. Tupac Was Cool On Puff Source: Getty Apparently Tupac’s “I Get Around” was studied by Bad Boy Records execs in how to make a commercial Hip-Hop hit. Diddy tried to befriend Pac, but while the latter rapper was cool, for a time, with the Notorious B.I.G., he considered Puff a “corny” executive according to photographer and Biggie’s homie Monqiue Bunn.

7. P. Satan? Source: Getty Andre Harrell was Diddy’s mentor, but the student became terror in the office at Uptown Records. So much so that the other execs reportedly referred to him as “Satan” behind his back. Eventually, Harrell fired him.

8. HU Diddy Source: Getty Part of Diddy’s origin story is the couple of years he spent at HBCU Howard University as an undergrad where he gained a rep for throwing incredible parties. Unfortunately, Rolling Stone tracked down witnesses who said he beat a girlfriend on campus with a belt in a fit of rage. “Puff is out here acting crazy. He’s beating her,” the fellow students said, according to the classmate.”