97th Oscars Nominations Revealed, X Confused By Some Of The Nominees #Oscars
The 97th Oscars nominations list was unveiled on Thursday (Jan. 23) and naturally, film fans online have plenty to say. With the Oscars trending on the X platform, the reactions from moviegoers and observers are all over the place. The 97th Annual Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, will take place next month with Conan O’Brien hosting, replacing Jimmy Kimmel from a year prior.
Top of the ticket, the Best Picture nominees are Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked. One of the more impassioned replies on X seemed to be aimed at Emilia Pérez notching 13 nominations, the most by a non-English-language movie in Oscars history. Wicked earned 10 nominations total, with the film’s leads Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande both nominated in their roles. The Substance, starring Demi Moore, also earned five nominations. Some snubs were mentioned by a few with Denzel Washington’s role in Gladiator II seemingly overlooked, along with Nicole Kidman in Babygirl and Angelina Jolie in Maria among others. Fan favorite actor Colman Domingo earned an Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Sing Sing, going against Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan. In the Actress in a Leading Role category, the aforementioned Cynthia Erivo was nominated for her role in Wicked. Karla Sofía Gascón, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Fernanda Torres round out the nominees there. To see the full listing of the 97th Oscars (Academy Awards) nominees, please click here. — Photo: Getty
