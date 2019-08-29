Well, that was fast. HBO’s has picked up the Robin Thede, and Issa Rae executive produced A Black Lady Sketch Show for a second season. While many are happy about the news, there are some folks not feeling the show as well.

The sketch comedy show stars Thede alongside Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Quinta Brunson. Each episode features five to six sketches that tackle relevant themes like sex, dating, religion, social norms, anxiety, and relationships.

Speaking on the shows quick renewal, Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming stated:

“It’s been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley, Gabrielle, and Quinta have brought to life. We had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show with Robin, Dime and all of the writers and producers, and I can’t wait to see what next season holds.”

The news of the show’s renewal has mixed with a bevy of emotions. There are those folks that are happy to see the show is coming back. There is also a contingency of those who gave it a try but didn’t enjoy it as well. A Black Lady Sketch Show is still a young show, so maybe Thede will take the criticism it received and build from it and take it to another level.

Hit the gallery for reactions to A Black Lady Sketch Show being renewed plus thoughts on its first season.

—

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For 2nd Season By HBO, Twitter Has Thoughts was originally published on hiphopwired.com